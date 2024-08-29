Forza Motorsport to get improvements for Spectate, Drift, Creative Hub, and more

Following the announcement of the Forza Insider program, Turn 10 Studios published a very detailed blog post highlighting the upcoming features and changes for Forza Motorsport. Gamers can expect plenty of changes, such as improvements for Specate Mode, Drift Mode, Creative Mode, Share Codes, and more. Also, there will be new raceways and exclusive cars.

One of the most requested changes in Drift Mode is where players can earn points based on the speed, angle, and duration of each drift. Turn 10 Studios says this mode will be back in Forza Motorsport in upcoming months, alongside a bunch of new Formula Drift cars.

Spectate Mode is also about to be significantly upgraded with advanced camera options and detailed race data. This makes watching races more immersive and informative, and gamers can expect Spectate Mode improvements in the next Forza Motorsport update, which is expected in mid-September. Changes to Spectate Mode include a full-field dynamic driver list and lap counter, ticker, track map, driver, data, rail cam, points of interest, improved control panel, customizable HUD, and more.

Two iconic tracks are also returning to the game: Sunset Peninsula and Bathurst. Turn 10 Studios expects to ship Sunset Peninsula in Update 13 (October) and Bathurst in Update 15 (December).

A significant new addition is the Creative Hub, a section similar to Forza Horizon 5 that allows players to share and discover custom liveries, tunes, replays, and other user-generated content. Gamers will also be able to share their tunes and liveries using Share Codes, another feature coming to Forza Motorsport from Forza Horizon 5.

The Free Play mode is getting additional weather and time-of-day options, enabling more dynamic and realistic conditions for different parts of the race, such as the start, mid-race, and end race. Available scenarios will include various rain, fog, clouds, and other conditions that directly affect the way you drive on a certain raceway.

For those focused on competitive racing, future improvements to Forza Race Regulations will make races fairer and more enjoyable. Additionally, an advanced ghosting system will be introduced to help reduce collisions and improve race quality.

Turn 10 Studios says those updates are just a fraction of what is about to come to the game. The studio is hosting its first AMA on Discord, and you can join via this link to learn more. For more information about future changes in Forza Motorsport, head to the official Forza website using this link.