Fresh leaks show how the camera module on the alleged OnePlus 13 and 13R could look

There is ample time for the launch of the next flagship from OnePlus, the OnePlus 13. However, leaks haven't kept quiet and have been popping up from time to time. Recently, a leak revealed that the display on the OnePlus 13 will remain the same as the OnePlus 12.

A fresh leak has popped up online suggesting some changes in the camera module of the OnePlus 13 and the affordable OnePlus 13R. Tipster Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter) has shared an outline of the alleged OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. Since the outline looks like early developmental prototypes, OnePlus could change the final products.

However, per the leaked outline of the flagship OnePlus 13 and affordable OnePlus 13R, the camera module looks slightly different from what we have this year. The OnePlus 12 sports a circular camera island placed on the left side of the rear, which is the same as the OnePlus 12R.

The leaked outline suggests that OnePlus could take OPPO's route and bring the circular camera module on the flagship OnePlus 13 to the center. Whereas on the OnePlus 13R, the company could keep the camera module on the left side, but instead of a circular island, it could adopt a rectangular shape for the camera island.

The OnePlus 13's camera shift looks like the one we had with the OnePlus 7T. There aren't many details known about the specifications, but according to a previous rumor, the OnePlus 13 could be the second phone to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, because the first rights to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor are still with Xiaomi.

There are also rumors that the OnePlus 13 could pack a periscope camera (speculated to be a 3x camera), and the phone could rock a new design, ditching the OnePlus 12 design language. The OnePlus 13 will come with flagship specs and its long-standing Hasselblad branding for cameras.