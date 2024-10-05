Ubisoft reportedly aiming to launch 10 Assassin's Creed games in five years

Ubisoft is known for not being shy about making sequels and spin-offs for its franchises, with Far Cry and Assassin's Creed probably being the biggest examples. According to a new report though, the company plans a massive push for the latter series, with almost a dozen games planned for the next five years.

In a report on Ubisoft's future Assassin's Creed releases, Insider-Gaming's well-known leaker Tom Henderson says that around 10 entries of "various lengths and experiences" set in the universe are incoming from Ubisoft. Surprisingly, instead of yearly launches or even having major gaps in between the games, as we've seen in recent times with the franchise, Ubisoft reportedly plans to have these out within a five year span.

Of course, these could be a mix of mainline entries, spin-offs, remakes, and mobile experiences — like the Assassin's Creed title coming to iOS and Android titled Jade — instead just full-blown RPG sequels. "This is part of Ubisoft’s ramp-up strategy for the Assassin’s Creed series," says the report. Ubisoft has previously confirmed that multiple remakes are in development in its studios too.

Reports of an Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake being in development at Ubisoft first took off in 2023, which Insider-Gaming corroborates. Henderson says that according to sources, the title was originally supposed to launch in November of 2025, faster than what many were expecting. However, the recent delay of Assassin's Creed Shadows to 2025, may have pushed back all upcoming projects in the franchise.

Ubisoft has already announced that Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe will be the next entry in the series after Shadows. Following the Japan-set title, Hexe is slated to be a mysterious RPG entry set during the witch trials.