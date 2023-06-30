Report: Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake in development at Ubisoft

One of the most well-received classic Assassin's Creed games may be getting a remake. A new report states that Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag is the project's target, bringing back Captain Edward Kenway and his band of pirates for another trip through the Golden Age of Piracy. It may be a while before we get to see the game in action, though.

The report comes from Kotaku that cites two sources familiar with the project. According to the publication, the remake is still in its early stages of development, and Ubisoft's Singapore studio is taking the lead in developing it.

This is the same team that's been in charge of building the PVP ship-combat piracy game Skull and Bones, and has reportedly been developing Assassin's Creed's ocean simulation technologies, which does fit nicely with Black Flag's themes.

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag first launched in 2013 across Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Wii U systems shortly before also hitting PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. More recently, the fan-favorite title also reached the Nintendo Switch and the now-defunct Google Stadia platform.

For those unfamiliar with it, the game took the battle between Assassins and Templars from the series' previous games and pushed it into the high seas. It mixed the classic action third-person gameplay with a brand-new ship-based exploration and battling system to great effect.

Originally developed by Ubisoft Montreal, the game puts players into the shoes of Edward Kenway as he helms the Jackdaw, meeting various real-life historical figures and notorious pirates throughout the campaign.

As the development is still in its early stages, it's unclear what sort of direction the remake will take. Ubisoft has seen enormous success with the Assassin's Creed franchise's recent pivot to being RPG experiences, and Black Flag may get the same treatment. At the same time, the series' upcoming entry, Mirage, is taking the core gameplay back into stealth action as an homage to the originals.

If the report is accurate, we'll get to see what Ubisoft Singapore and the publisher's other teams come up with in a few years' time when the remake project is ready for an official reveal. Hopefully, its development fairs better than Skull and Bones, another Ubisoft Singapore-helmed game, which has seen years of delays and is yet to get a definite release date.