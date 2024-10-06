Microsoft Weekly: Windows 11 24H2 is now available, new AI features announced, and more

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at the launch of Windows 11 version 24H2, the launch of Office 2024, quite a lot of new Windows 11 preview builds (we finally have one for Canary users), gaming updates, and more.
Table of contents:
- Windows 10 and 11 news
- Windows Insider Program
- Updates are available
- Gaming news
- Great deals to check
Windows 11 and 10
Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.
On Tuesday, October 1, Microsoft dropped a metric ton of Windows announcements. For starters, Windows 11 version 24H2 is now available for download. If you plan to update right now (say, clean-install the OS), be sure to check out the list of known issues (and some missing features) in our launch coverage.
By the way, alongside the consumer version of Windows 11 version 24H2, Microsoft launched Windows 11 24H2 LTSC and detailed all the info for IT pros, such as how to make the 2024 Update optional on office computers or bypass a particular Defender bug. If you are a developer, you will also benefit from file system improvements, namely the block cloning feature on Dev Drives.
Copilot+ PCs are also getting new AI-powered features, such as AI-powered Windows Search, Click to Do, Generative Fill and Erase, and Super Resolution in Photos. In addition, Recall is returning this month to Qualcomm-based Copilot+ PCs, and in November, it will be available on Intel and AMD-based Copilot+ PCs.
A good part of all the announcements was dedicated to Copilot. Microsoft's AI assistant received so-called Copilot Labs, a section for experimental features that are available for a subset of Copilot Pro users. One of the first Copilot Labs capabilities is Think Deeper—a feature that can solve more complex tasks by taking more time to respond.
Another Copilot Labs feature is Copilot Vision, which can literally see your current webpage and provide you with additional information about it, answer questions, suggest information, and more. It will be available on a limited number of pre-approved websites accessed via Microsoft Edge.
Also, Microsoft revealed a redesigned Copilot experience with a new user interface, Copilot Daily, new voices, and more. The updated Copilot is now rolling out to users.
If you are already on Windows 11 version 24H2, you can download a new optional non-security update. KB5043178 will bring you new mouse settings and updates to the Start menu, taskbar, lock screen, and the Settings app. The OS will also download KB5043934 and KB5044075 to improve its setup and recovery.
You may remember that last week, Microsoft acknowledged a problem with Windows 11's latest non-security updates, causing blue screens of death, USB and Bluetooth connection issues, random reboots, and other nastiness. This week, Microsoft fixed the problem using the Known Issue Rollback technique.
This section of Microsoft Weekly finishes with the latest stats from Statcounter and Valve. Statcounter's data shows that Windows 11 is now at an all-time high of 33.37%. In September 2024, the operating system increased its market share by 1.74 points. Windows 10, on the other hand, dropped 1.35 points.
As for the gaming side of the stats, Valve reported that Windows 10 is back in the first place on Steam. Windows 11 dropped a few points in September 2024, but the previous-gen operating system is unlikely to remain number one for a long time.
Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:
|Windows 11
|Windows 10
|Canary Channel
|27718
|Not Applicable
|Dev Channel
|
26120.1912
21620.1930
|Not Applicable
|Beta Channel
|
22635.4291
22635.4300
|Not Applicable
|Release Preview Channel
The most interesting changes in the latest Windows 11 preview builds include the ability to create 6GHz Wi-Fi hotspots and UI improvements in Task Manager. As for undocumented changes, users noticed that Microsoft is working on a feature that would let you make the taskbar and its button smaller (finally).
In addition, Microsoft released a small update for the Microsoft Store app. It now has a slightly updated home page with quick links to various app and game categories.
Updates are available
This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.
Probably the biggest update of this week was the launch of Office 2024. Microsoft's latest perpetual release for those preferring non-subscription-based software is now available for purchase in the Microsoft Store and from the company's partners.
Office 2024 offers multiple improvements, such as OpenDocument Format 1.4 support, improved accessibility features and checkers, the ability to easily add images from mobile devices, dynamic charts and new functions in Excel, better document recovery in Word, new drawing tools in OneNote, closed-caption support in PowerPoint, better search in Outlook, performance improvements, customizable left and right swipes on macOS, and a lot more.
Microsoft's HoloLens 2 is now officially dead. The company confirmed that it stopped manufacturing the first and second generation, and clients can place their orders quickly if they want to get one for themselves.
The HoloLens 2 is not the only Microsoft product that is now dead. This week marked the end of support for one of Microsoft's most expensive consumer devices. The Surface Studio 2, its largest Surface computer to date, is no longer receiving firmware and driver updates.
Firefox 131 has been released with two important new features: you can now issue temporary one-hour website permission and preview tabs by hovering the cursor over them. There are also built-in translation improvements and bug fixes.
Firefox add-on review team ended up in hot waters for allegedly "nonsensical and hostile" review practices. The maker of uBlock Origin Late pulled his extension from the store after receiving false accusations of minified, concatenated or otherwise machine-generated code. Although Mozilla eventually admitted the mistake, Raymond Hill still decided to move uBOL to self-hosting, which is why you can no longer download the extension from the Firefox Add-ons Store.
Speaking of uBlock Origin, Google will soon remove the option that still lets you run this MV2-based extension in Chrome.
As for Microsoft Edge, the browser will soon migrate its Settings section to WebUI2. The move should boost the page responsiveness and enhance the "overall usability and utility." That update has yet to come. Meanwhile, you can check out the latest improvements in Microsoft Edge 131, which is now available for testing in the Dev Channel.
Other notable updates include the following:
- OneDrive is getting improved file search.
- There is now a new UI-modifying app for Windows 11 that promises not to touch essential system files.
- Microsoft Feed will be removed from Microsoft 365 next month.
- Visual Studio Code 1.94 has been released with startup speed improvements.
- Microsoft expanded the generative search experience in Bing.
- KT Corporation and Microsoft announced a five-year multibillion partnership.
- Microsoft announced new HD voices with improved expressiveness in Azure AI Speech.
- Unsecure Wi-Fi detection is now working in more countries in Microsoft Defender.
- Microsoft is investing 4.3 billion Euros in Italy's AI infrastructure and data centers.
- Microsoft will not mandate five days in office for its employees.
- Stardock says some of its most popular apps are now Windows 11 24H2-ready.
- Microsoft announced a partnership with Rezolve AI.
And here are the newest drivers and firmware released this week:
- Nvidia 565.90 WHQL with support for MechWarrior 5: Clans, Throne and Liberty, and more.
- AMD Radeon 24.9.1 WHQL with support for Frostpunk 2, GoW Ragnarök, and more.
- Surface Pro 7 received fixes for camera performance issues, display flashes, and more.
- Surface Studio 2+ received fixes for Wi-Fi dropouts.
On the gaming side
Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.
Starfield: Shattered Space is now available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. The first expansion of the long-awaited game brings players into a mystery experiment that went wrong on a previously inaccessible planet. If you want a piece of that, the expansion is now available in the Microsoft Store and Steam for $29.99.
Forza Horizon 5 is getting a new free update called "Back to the 90's." In addition to four new cars, the update brings back Backstage Pass, a feature that lets you trade earned passes for exclusive vehicles. Players will also get to vote for the next car duo to appear in Backstage Pass. The update will be available on Monday, with the playlist starting on Thursday.
Microsoft announced the first wave of Game Pass additions in October 2024. The latest games coming to Game Pass near you include MLB The Show 24, Open Roads, Sifu, Mad Streets, and Inscryption. Some games are also leaving the subscription, so be sure to check them out before it is too late.
Nvidia GeForce NOW is also getting new games. The company announced 22 new titles, including Black Ops 6, Throne and Liberty, and more.
The original DOOM continues its ongoing journey of running on unconventional devices. Printers and cameras are now boring stuff from the past. How about a quantum computer? That's right, there is now a DOOM port for quantum computers, and you can try it even if you do not have a quantum computer at your disposal.
GSC Game World released a long documentary with a story about making STALKER 2 in the midst of war in Ukraine. You will hear stories about evacuating stuff, shifting the development process to a new country, leaving the team to fight on the real battlefront, and more.
Civilization VII is coming soon, and if you plan to buy the game, make sure your computer has enough hardware oompf to run it. Developers released full system requirements, which include the RTX 4070 graphics card for 4K gameplay.
Deals and freebies:
If you are looking for new games with discounts or freebies, check out this week's Weekend PC Game Deals. The article features specials from Steam's turn-based RPG fest, Warhammer specials, a cozy indie title from the Epic Games Store, and a metric ton of discounts on all sorts of games from different stores.
Other gaming news include the following:
- Grounded on Steam no longer requires a Microsoft Account for its multiplayer.
- Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 is now available on consoles and macOS.
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is getting new Operations maps and 4K textures.
