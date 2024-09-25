Ubisoft delays Assassin's Creed Shadows; admits Star Wars Outlaws had lower inital sales

Ubisoft is making some changes for its next flagship game Assassin's Creed Shadows. In a new update on its financial numbers, the game publisher revealed that the next game in the open-world action game series, set in historical Japan, will be delayed from its initial November 15, 2024 release. The game will now debut on February 14, 2025,

Ubisoft's financial update also revealed that sales of Star Wars Outlaws, the highly anticipated open-world action game that launched in late August, "proved softer than expected." Indeed, the game's lower sales caused Ubisoft to change the release date for Assassin's Creed Shadows. It stated:

While the game is feature complete, the learnings from the Star Wars Outlaws release led us to provide additional time to further polish the title. This will enable the biggest entry in the franchise to fully deliver on its ambition, notably by fulfilling the promise of our dual protagonist adventure, with Naoe and Yasuke bringing two very different gameplay styles.

In addition, anyone who preorders Assassin's Creed Shadows will be able to get its first expansion pack for free. Also, Ubisoft will make the PC version of the game available on Valve's Steam service on February 14.

The game has already been the subject of controversy, as some gamers did not like the idea of depicting one of the game's characters Yasuke as a Black samurai. Ubisoft offered a response to these complaints, stating the game was not designed to be 100 percent historically accurate.

Ubisoft also canceled plans at the last minute to attend this week's Tokyo Game Show. The publisher would only say the decision was "due to various circumstances."

Today's update also stated that Ubisoft plans "to swiftly implement a series of updates to polish and improve the player experience" for Star Wars Outlaws. In addition the game will make its Steam PC debut on November 21.