v-color launches DDR5-9000 64GB CUDIMM RAM for the latest Intel PCs

March 31, 2025, Taipei, Taiwan — v-color Technology Inc., a global leader in high-performance memory solutions, has unveiled its latest innovation: the industry’s first 64GB DDR5 O CUDIMM memory kit (32GB x2). The kit is designed for compatibility with Intel Core Ultra processors and the latest Z890 motherboards, offering speeds of up to 9000MT/s or 4500 MHz and is compatible with Intel XMP 3.0. It is aimed at users in AI training, gaming, content creation, and professional computing.

CUDIMM (Clocked Unbuffered Dual In-line Memory Module) is a new type of memory module designed for high-speed applications. Unlike traditional UDIMMs, which rely on the processor for clock signal generation, CUDIMMs feature an onboard clock driver (CKD) where the driver is on the RAM module itself. This helps better manage synchronization, reduces signal degradation and improves stability at higher frequencies, making them suitable for demanding workloads like gaming, AI development, and multitasking. So, technically, you get faster speeds on the same form factor and pinout.

The memory kit offers 64GB capacity and operates at 9000MT/s in Gear2 mode with CL48 timings and 1.4 Volts. It is part of v-color’s SCC (Speed Booster, Colorful Makeover, Cost-effective) lineup and features seamless RGB synchronization, allowing users to align lighting effects with leading motherboard software. The company emphasizes that the memory modules undergo rigorous testing in high-temperature and high-speed environments to ensure stability and reliability.

The modules have an all-white design with matching heatsinks, making them suitable for white PC builds. They have been validated on high-end setups, including an Intel Core Ultra processor paired with an MSI MEG Z890 Unify-X 2DIMM motherboard. Another configuration involved an MSI Pro Z890-P WiFi 4DIMM board, running at slightly lower speeds of 8800MT/s (also on Gear 2 mode) with filler modules included.

The memory kit will be available globally in Q2 2025 through v-color’s website, Amazon, Newegg, and authorized distributors. Pricing details remain unconfirmed, and it will be interesting to see how this product performs in real-world scenarios once it hits the market. The highest RAM we have tested has been DDR5-7600.

