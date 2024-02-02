Valve launches the latest Steam Next Fest event on Feb. 5 with tons of upcoming game demos

It's almost time for another big event from Valve's Steam service. This time, it's the latest version of the Steam Next Fest, which is designed to give PC gamers access to hundreds of playable demos for upcoming games. This will be the first of three planned Steam Next Fest events scheduled for 2024.

The new Steam Next Fest event begins on Monday, February 5, starting at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time). It will run until Monday, February 12 at 10 am Pacific time. Valve posted a new trailer for the event that showcases just a few of the demos that will be available during Steam Next Fest.

The game demos that will be available during the event will include the following:

Phantom Fury - The upcoming Duke Nukem-inspired first person shooter from developer 3D Realms.

- The upcoming Duke Nukem-inspired first person shooter from developer 3D Realms. Stormgate - The sci-fi RTS game with lots of Starcraft influences from developer Frost Giant Studios, made up largely of ex-Blizzard Entertainment members.

- The sci-fi RTS game with lots of Starcraft influences from developer Frost Giant Studios, made up largely of ex-Blizzard Entertainment members. Contenders: Arena - A multiplayer themed sci-fi shooter from developer Gamecan

- A multiplayer themed sci-fi shooter from developer Gamecan Chasmal Fear - An Unreal Engine 5 based survival horror shooter with both single player and two player co-op mode from developer MystiveDev

In addition to all the game demos, Steam Next Fest will include lots of live streams from the developers behind the game, along with online Q&As with those dev teams. Keep in mind that when you try out a demo for any upcoming game, the final full version could differ significantly from that demo.

Looking into the future, Valve has scheduled the following Steam sales and Next Fest events for the rest of the first half of 2024:

Remote Play Together: February 12 - 19

Dinos vs. Robots Fest: February 26 - March 4

Spring Sale: March 14 - 21 (major seasonal sale)

Deckbuilders Fest: March 25 - April 1

FPS Fest: April 15 - 22

Farming Fest: April 29 - May 6

Endless Replayability Fest: May 13 - 20

Open World Survival Crafting Fest: May 27 - June 3

Next Fest: June 10 - 17

Summer Sale: June 27 - July 11 (major seasonal sale)

Which Steam Next Fest demo are you most looking forward to playing?