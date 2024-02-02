Vision Pro might tweak performance in some cases, says Apple

Apple has dropped some information on how the Vision Pro headset will tweak its performance depending on the condition of the battery. The headset draws its power from a lithium-ion battery, and therefore, it's expected to face similar issues as other Apple devices that include lithium-ion batteries.

The company explained in a support document (discovered by MacRumors) that there might be some situations where users will see changes in performance such as "longer app launch times, lower frame rates, reduced wireless data throughput, screen dimming, or lower speaker volume."

There are built-in systems on the headset that run in the background and are always on the lookout for conditions like low battery, chemically aged battery, or a high peak power state. Here's the complete explanation Apple has provided:

Apple Vision Pro has built-in software and hardware systems that help reduce performance impacts that may be noticed in certain conditions such as a battery with a low state of charge, a high peak power situation, or a chemically aged battery. The system is automatic, always-on, and works to provide the best possible performance. Power needs are dynamically monitored, and performance is managed to address these needs in real time. The system allows Apple Vision Pro to balance and reduce performance impacts as much as possible. The user may or may not notice effects on device, which may be temporary. Depending on the device battery state and the tasks that your Apple Vision Pro is handling, some examples of these effects may include longer app launch times, lower frame rates, reduced wireless data throughput, screen dimming, or lower speaker volume.

Adjusting device performance to compensate for aging batteries isn't something new for Apple. Back in 2017, the iPhone-maker was found throttling the performance of older iPhones to prevent unexpected shutdowns.

However, the catch here is the company didn't tell the users about it and had to face legal consequences. The controversy popularly known as "Batterygate" invited numerous lawsuits and the financial settlements started in January 2024.

Speaking of Vision Pro, the headset can deliver about 2 hours of general usage with the external battery pack, as per its official technical specifications. Apple initially claimed up to 2 hours of video watchtime time but later increased it to 2.5 hours.

Apple also claims that Vision Pro is designed for all-day usage when its battery pack is plugged into a power source. The headset is now available for sale in the US with a price tag of $3,499. But Apple has restrictions in place for people who live in other regions and might plan to buy it from the US.