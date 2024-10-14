Steam Next Fest is live; check out demos of upcoming PC games until October 21

It's time once again to take a look at some upcoming PC games with new playable and free demos on Steam. Yes, Valve has launched its latest Steam Next Fest event, which will run from now until October 21 at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific).

Aside from Steam's big holiday and seasonal sales events, the Steam Next Fest events are perhaps the most exciting times of the year for Steam users. They are given a chance to play lots of free game demos for upcoming PC games for the next week.

Some of the game demos that you can play during the next week include:

In addition, the official Steam Next Fest page will show you different trailers for upcoming PC games every time you visit for the next seven days. Try to keep in mind that the free demos of these upcoming titles may not reflect what the game will turn out to be when the full and final version actually launches.

You can also check out livestreams of these games on the main Steam Next Fest page, and you can get a few collectible items that you can add to your Steam account.

After Steam Next Fest is over, Valve will celebrate Halloween with its annual Steam Scream Fest sales event for horror games, which will run from October 28 through November 4. Two of the biggest Steam sales events are coming soon as well. The Steam Autumn Sale will run from November 27 through December 4, and perhaps the biggest Steam sales event of the year, the annual Winter Sale, will happen from December 19 through January 2, 2025.