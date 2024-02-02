Starfield is getting AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation next week in a beta release on PC

Bethesda just finished delivering its latest update to Starfield, and already, another major feature is being prepped for release, but only for PC players. While the RPG shipped with AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 (FSR) upscaling tech at launch, the company's frame generation component has been missing. That is about to change soon with the next update.

Bethesda today revealed in a social media post that the AMD technology will be added to Starfield in a Steam beta update next week. If the beta release goes smoothly, the studio expects the frame generation feature to arrive to all PC players across Steam and Microsoft Store (including Game Pass) before the end of February.

We're excited to share that @AMD FSR 3 is coming to @StarfieldGame's Steam Beta next week!#FSR 3 will be available to all PC players later this month ahead of our next scheduled update. pic.twitter.com/LQ1pA8TU78 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) February 2, 2024

A similar beta release tactic was used when Bethesda wanted to bring Nvidia's DLSS 3 frame generation tech to the sci-fi RPG. That release went through the beta and released in full to PC players in November of 2023, and now it's finally time for AMD's tech to shine.

Unlike Nvidia's implementation of DLSS 3, which is exclusive to latest generation GeForce RTX 40-series and newer graphics cards, FSR 3 is a platform agnostic technology. This also means graphics cards from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel are able to use the feature, even if they are generations old. AMD has even said the tech can work on consoles, meaning we may see the Xbox Series X|S receive FSR 3 frame generation in the future too.

As for other changes, Bethesda added that the beta update will carry "a change to FormIDs which should improve stability for saves that have visited many locations." We should receive a full changelog of this release once the update hits Steam beta servers next week.

On the patch notes for the previous major update to Starfield, Bethesda said it plans to bring new updates to the RPG every six weeks or so. This FSR 3-focused patch should be landing sooner than that however.