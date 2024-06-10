Steam Next Fest returns with hundreds of demos to try out, available until June 17

Amongst all the game announcement showcases that are happening, Valve has chosen this week also to bring back its Steam Next Fest promotion. The company brings these demo festivals back multiple times a year to show off upcoming games by indie developers. However, there are also a few major publishers involved. In this latest edition, PC gamers on Steam can try out gameplay slices of hundreds of titles for the next week.

Like previous events, the Steam Next Fest - June 2024 Edition can be accessed by going to its dedicated hub page. Aside from the free demos, This "multi-day celebration of upcoming games" has developer livestreams going around the clock on its hub page, as well as Q&A sessions involving the community.

To sort through the hundreds of demos available, players can use the hub page's various sorting and filtering options. Up top, genre buttons offer quick access to separate pages for those wanting to focus on the results, and the powerful Steam tags system is available to make new discoveries quickly on each page. Of course, logging in will also enable Steam players to use Valve's recommendation algorithms to find game demos they might like.

And we're live! Hop over to Steam Next Fest for a week of demos galore, highlighting upcoming titles of all types. Find your new favorite (and catch a livestream from a developer or two) before the event ends next Monday, June 17th.https://t.co/5FWDBRdFl4#SteamNextFest https://t.co/j6fdBjTLyu — Steam (@Steam) June 10, 2024

The lower half of the page is where the most popular and trending game demos can be seen, and expect those lists to change as the demo festival continues and players discover more and more hidden gems. Right now, the demos being favored by Steam's masses are Once Human, Tactical Breach Wizards, Level Zero: Extraction, I Am Your Beast, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and other upcoming titles.

Keep in mind that these are pre-release gameplay slices that are being presented, so there may be some bugs to work around.

This June 2024 edition of Steam Next Fest will come to an end on June 17 at 10 AM PT. Keep in mind that the Steam Summer Sale is coming in just a couple of weeks, bringing discounts to almost everything in the store.