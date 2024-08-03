Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled LEGO, world saving bears, and tower defenses

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

It’s games bundle time, and the Humble Store brought forth a packed LEGO collection this week. Dubbed the Worlds Collide Ultiamte Assembly Bundle, it starts with LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO Batman: The Videogame, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4, and The LEGO Movie – Videogame for $5.

Paying at least $10 gets you five more games, they are LEGO MARVEL's Avengers, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, LEGO The Hobbit, LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7, and The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game.

Lastly, the complete bundle is yours if you put down $15, which also gets you copies of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, LEGO DC Super-Villains, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, LEGO Worlds, LEGO Disney Pixar's The Incredibles, and The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame.

Humble is also offering a digital boardgames collection this week. The bundle features hit games like Dune: Imperium, Quits and Cats of Calico, Everdell, Wingspan, Root, and Scythe split into four tiers.

The Epic Games Store began offering a new freebie earlier this week, sticking to its long-running promotion for PC gamers. This time it was a copy of Lumbearjack.

The indie title lets you wreak havoc on human-made structures and machinery to save the environment and friendly critters. To do this, you play as an axe wielding bear, who is teaching the benefits of reduce, reuse, and recycle with plenty of destruction.

The Lumbearjack giveaway is slated to last until August 8, and coming up next as freebies are CYGNI – All Guns Blazing and DNF Duel.

Free Events

In the free events pile, WWE 2K24 comes in touting its superstars and legends for wrestling fans, giving you a whole weekend to try out the game. At the same time, Myth of Empires has a free weekend running. The title is a sandbox survival game featuring ancient civilizations, playable in both solo and multiplayer.

Lastly, World of Warcraft players who haven’t jumped back in can now try the game out for free thanks to Blizzard’s latest free weekend offer without Game Time. The title is available for returning players via Battle.net until August 5.

Big Deals

Tower Defense games are what’s getting the discount festival treatment on Steam right now. It’s joined by massive THQ Nordic, Skybound, tinyBuild and other publisher discounts. With all those and more, here are our hand-picked big deals for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store’s DRM-free discounts available this weekend bring popular shooters, point and click hits, futuristic classics, and more. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.