Weekend PC Game Deals: Lunar New Year promotions, survival freebie to claim, and more

This week's Epic Games Store giveaway landed on Thursday right on schedule, which was a copy of Undying. The indie survival experience puts you in charge of a mother who is attempting to teach her child how to survive a zombie apocalypse before she turns into one herself.
This involves performing skills like scavenging, cooking, combat, and others in front of the son and slowly letting him take over, while also keeping stress levels low. Each time the game is played, the map itself and random events will also change dynamically, so each run will be a unique experience.
The Undying giveaway on the Epic Games Store is available until February 6. On the same day, Beyond Blue will become the next freebie for PC gamers.
Big Deals
Bundles and free events are taking a break it seems, so let's jump straight into the big deals. A vast amount of discounts available this weekend arrive thanks to the latest Lunar New Year promotions that have kicked off. Alongside those and much more, here's our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – $48.99 on Steam
- Persona 3 Reload – $34.99 on Steam
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – $34.99 on Steam
- DARK SOULS III – $29.99 on Steam
- TEKKEN 8 – $29.89 on Gamebillet
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $26.99 on Steam
- Timberborn – $24.49 on Steam
- Enshrouded – $23.99 on Steam
- My Time at Sandrock – $23.99 on Steam
- Palworld – $22.49 on Steam
- DARK SOULS: REMASTERED – $19.99 on Steam
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin – $19.99 on Steam
- Darkest Dungeon II – $19.99 on Steam
- DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT – $19.99 on Steam
- No Man's Sky – $19.79 on Gamebillet
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition – $19.79 on Steam
- Another Crab's Treasure – $19.79 on Steam
- Atomic Heart – $18.86 on Gamebillet
- Barotrauma – $17.49 on Steam
- The Riftbreaker – $16.49 on Steam
- Little Kitty, Big City – $16.24 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $14.99 on Steam
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – $14.99 on Steam
- The Talos Principle 2 – $14.99 on Steam
- For The King II – $14.99 on Steam
- Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – $14.99 on Steam
- Dead Space – $14.99 on Steam
- Contraband Police – $14.69 on Steam
- SOULCALIBUR VI – $14.39 on Steam
- BlazBlue Entropy Effect – $13.99 on Steam
- Sker Ritual – $13.74 on Steam
- Terra Nil – $12.49 on Steam
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE PHANTOM PAIN – $11.99 on Steam
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – $10.94 on Fanatical
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE – $9.99 on Steam
- Hades – $9.99 on Steam
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $9.99 on Steam
- Crime Boss: Rockay City – $9.99 on Steam
- ASTRONEER – $9.89 on Steam
- Little Nightmares II – $9.89 on Steam
- SCARLET NEXUS – $9.59 on Steam
- Katana ZERO – $8.99 on Steam
- CODE VEIN – $8.99 on Steam
- It Takes Two – $7.99 on Steam
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator – $7.99 on Steam
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – $7.49 on Steam
- Two Point Campus – $7.49 on Steam
- Dying Light – $5.99 on Steam
- Human Fall Flat – $5.99 on Steam
- Little Nightmares – $4.99 on Steam
- Death's Door – $4.99 on Steam
- Assetto Corsa – $4.99 on Steam
- Outward Definitive Edition – $4.79 on Steam
- Graveyard Keeper – $3.99 on Steam
- Streets of Rogue – $3.99 on Steam
- The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – $3.74 on Steam
- Besiege – $2.99 on Steam
- Shadow Warrior 2 – $2.99 on Steam
- Brotato – $2.99 on Steam
- Battlefield V – $2.49 on Steam
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number – $2.24 on Steam
- Battlefield 1 – $1.99 on Steam
- Hotline Miami – $1.99 on Steam
- Undying – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-Free Specials
The DRM-free GOG store doesn't have much time left on its new year sale, but plenty of classics and modern hits are still available to grab at good prices. Here are some highlights:
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition - $24.86 on GOG
- Resident Evil Bundle - $19.99 on GOG
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC - $19.49 on GOG
- Dishonored: Complete Collection - $15.99 on GOG
- DREDGE - $14.99 on GOG
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 on GOG
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - $9.99 on GOG
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™ - $9.99 on GOG
- Planet of Lana - $9.99 on GOG
- DUSK - $9.99 on GOG
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 on GOG
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV: The Complete Edition - $7.49 on GOG
- Overload - $5.99 on GOG
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - $4.99 on GOG
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- LEGO Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham - $4.99 on GOG
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl - $4.99 on GOG
- Spacechem - $4.99 on GOG
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 on GOG
- The Longest Journey - $3.99 on GOG
- FTL: Advanced Edition - $3.99 on GOG
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition - $3.99 on GOG
- TIS-100 - $3.49 on GOG
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 on GOG
- Commandos Ammo Pack - $2.99 on GOG
- SOMA - $2.99 on GOG
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack - $2.45 on GOG
- One Finger Death Punch 2 - $1.99 on GOG
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 on GOG
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 on GOG
- Thief Gold - $0.97 on GOG
