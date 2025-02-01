Weekend PC Game Deals: Lunar New Year promotions, survival freebie to claim, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

This week's Epic Games Store giveaway landed on Thursday right on schedule, which was a copy of Undying. The indie survival experience puts you in charge of a mother who is attempting to teach her child how to survive a zombie apocalypse before she turns into one herself.

This involves performing skills like scavenging, cooking, combat, and others in front of the son and slowly letting him take over, while also keeping stress levels low. Each time the game is played, the map itself and random events will also change dynamically, so each run will be a unique experience.

The Undying giveaway on the Epic Games Store is available until February 6. On the same day, Beyond Blue will become the next freebie for PC gamers.

Big Deals

Bundles and free events are taking a break it seems, so let's jump straight into the big deals. A vast amount of discounts available this weekend arrive thanks to the latest Lunar New Year promotions that have kicked off. Alongside those and much more, here's our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-Free Specials

The DRM-free GOG store doesn't have much time left on its new year sale, but plenty of classics and modern hits are still available to grab at good prices. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.