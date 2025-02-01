Windows 11 reaches new all-time high market share

It is the first day of a new month, so we take a look at the fresh data from Statcounter showing the latest developments in the Windows market. Windows 10 remains the most popular operating system among PC users, but Windows 11 is getting close despite several dips in 2024.

According to Statcounter, Windows 10 currently holds 60.33% of all Windows devices. In January 2025, its share dropped 2.37% points. Year-over-year change is -6.14 points—in January 2024, Windows 10 had 66.47%.

After two consecutive months of minor market share decline, Windows 11 reclaimed some of the previously lost customers and climbed all the way to 36.65%. It jumped 2.53 points and reached a new all-time high. Year-over-year growth is 8.82 points (an increase from 27.83%).

Microsoft recently made Windows 11 version 24H2 broadly available to all users, including those on Windows 10. With the latter only several months away from the end of mainstream support, Microsoft is now offering Windows 10 users to jump-ship to Windows 11 version 24H2 to stay supported and benefit from some of its cool new features. However, the update remains optional even for those with eligible PCs.

While all the drama is happening between Windows 10 and 11, things with unsupported Windows versions are much quieter. Windows 7 has 2.24% (-0.17 points), Windows 8.1 has 0.3% (no change), and Windows XP has 0.27% (+0.03 points).

Windows 10 - 60.33% (-2.37 points) Windows 11 - 36.65% (+2.53 points) Windows 7 - 2.24% (-0.17 points) Windows 8.1 - 0.3% Windows XP - 0.27% (+0.03 points)

You can find more information about the desktop Windows version market share worldwide on the official Statcounter website. Keep in mind that the data may not be 100% correct (click here to learn how Statcounter prepares its monthly reports).