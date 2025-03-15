Weekend PC Game Deals: Retro-inspired bundle, action freebie, and a big spring sale

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Store hasn't been putting out much gaming bundles as of late, but finally, a fresh one landed just yesterday. The Fulqrum Publishing Bundle carries seven items split into three tiers, with many of them being old-school FPS-inspired games.

The bundle begins with the $5 tier, which offers Through the Woods and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones to keep. Going up to the $8 tier adds on three games: Fell Seal: Artbiter's Mark, Dread Templar, and WRATH: Aeon of Ruin. Lastly, Forgive Me Father and Viscerafest are available with the third tier, which is yours for $12.

This new bundle has three weeks on its counter before it's slated to go away.

The Epic Games Store's weekly freebie offer landed with a copy of Mortal Shell this week too.

This Souls-like RPG offers the standard affair for the genre: tough combat and tougher enemies. There are some interesting elements, like the hardening mechanic that lets you negate damage in between combos to break through the standard hit and dodge gameplay. A shell mechanic also offers multiple combat styles, as long as you don't get hit and lose them.

This latest Mortal Shell giveaway is slated to last until March 20. On the same day, the Epic Games Store will begin offering free copies of Jurassic World Evolution 2.

Big Deals

Spring Sales have finally kicked off in full, and Valve is leading the charge with its seasonal store-wide promotion on Steam. Check out our hand-picked big deals for this weekend below:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is probably still preparing its seasonal sale. But for now, it's a regular sales weekend for the DRM-free storefront. Here are some highlights from the discount promotions:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.