Weekend PC Game Deals: Retro-inspired bundle, action freebie, and a big spring sale

The Humble Store hasn't been putting out much gaming bundles as of late, but finally, a fresh one landed just yesterday. The Fulqrum Publishing Bundle carries seven items split into three tiers, with many of them being old-school FPS-inspired games.
The bundle begins with the $5 tier, which offers Through the Woods and Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones to keep. Going up to the $8 tier adds on three games: Fell Seal: Artbiter's Mark, Dread Templar, and WRATH: Aeon of Ruin. Lastly, Forgive Me Father and Viscerafest are available with the third tier, which is yours for $12.
This new bundle has three weeks on its counter before it's slated to go away.
The Epic Games Store's weekly freebie offer landed with a copy of Mortal Shell this week too.
This Souls-like RPG offers the standard affair for the genre: tough combat and tougher enemies. There are some interesting elements, like the hardening mechanic that lets you negate damage in between combos to break through the standard hit and dodge gameplay. A shell mechanic also offers multiple combat styles, as long as you don't get hit and lose them.
This latest Mortal Shell giveaway is slated to last until March 20. On the same day, the Epic Games Store will begin offering free copies of Jurassic World Evolution 2.
Spring Sales have finally kicked off in full, and Valve is leading the charge with its seasonal store-wide promotion on Steam. Check out our hand-picked big deals for this weekend below:
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – $38.99 on Steam
- SILENT HILL 2 – $36.37 on Gamebillet
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON™ – $35.99 on Steam
- Lies of P – $35.99 on Steam
- NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black – $34.49 on Indiegala
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord – $29.99 on Steam
- Forza Horizon 5 – $29.99 on Steam
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition – $29.99 on Steam
- Satisfactory – $27.99 on Steam
- Diablo IV – $27.49 on Steam
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – $25.95 on Gamebillet
- Returnal – $25.95 on Gamebillet
- Dead Island 2 – $24.99 on Steam
- Ready or Not – $24.99 on Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $23.99 on Steam
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered – $22.49 on Steam
- Palworld – $22.49 on Steam
- Pillars of Eternity Collection – $22.48 on Steam
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $21.69 on Indiegala
- Persona 5 Royal – $20.99 on Fanatical
- Age of Mythology: Retold – $20.09 on Steam
- Sea of Thieves: 2024 Edition – $19.99 on Steam
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – $19.99 on Steam
- UFO 50 – $19.99 on Steam
- Grounded – $19.99 on Steam
- Atomic Heart – $19.79 on Steam
- ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist – $18.74 on Steam
- Half-Life: Alyx – $17.99 on Steam
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $17.49 on Indiegala
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor – $17.49 on Steam
- Echo Point Nova – $16.74 on Steam
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – $16.49 on Steam
- Mortal Kombat 1 – $16.49 on Steam
- Resident Evil Village – $15.99 on Steam
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – $15.99 on Steam
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $14.99 on Steam
- Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced – $14.99 on Steam
- Tactical Breach Wizards – $14.99 on Steam
- Crusader Kings III – $14.99 on Steam
- Hogwarts Legacy – $14.99 on Steam
- Sons Of The Forest – $14.99 on Steam
- Cuphead – $13.99 on Steam
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – $12.49 on Steam
- Viewfinder – $12.49 on Steam
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – $11.99 on Steam
- It Takes Two – $11.99 on Steam
- Project Zomboid – $10.99 on Steam
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition – $9.99 on Steam
- Hades – $9.99 on Steam
- Planet of Lana – $9.99 on Steam
- DOOM Eternal – $9.99 on Steam
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $9.99 on Steam
- Stardew Valley – $8.99 on Steam
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $7.49 on Steam
- Hollow Knight – $7.49 on Steam
- Grand Theft Auto IV: The Complete Edition – $6.99 on Steam
- Into the Breach – $5.99 on Steam
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $5.99 on Steam
- Anno 1800 – $5.99 on Steam
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – $4.99 on Steam
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege – $3.99 on Steam
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition – $3.99 on Steam
- Conan Exiles – $3.99 on Steam
- Call to Arms - Gates of Hell: Ostfront – $3.49 on Steam
- FTL: Faster Than Light – $2.49 on Steam
- Heavy Rain – $1.99 on Steam
- Left 4 Dead 2 – $1.99 on Steam
- Mortal Shell – $0 on Epic Store
The GOG store is probably still preparing its seasonal sale. But for now, it's a regular sales weekend for the DRM-free storefront. Here are some highlights from the discount promotions:
- Dungeons 4 - $34.99 on GOG
- Riven - $24.49 on GOG
- Against the Storm - $14.99 on GOG
- The Talos Principle 2 - $14.99 on GOG
- Dead Cells - $12.49 on GOG
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 on GOG
- Inscryption - $7.99 on GOG
- Commandos 2+3 - $4.99 on GOG
- Door Kickers - $4.99 on GOG
- INSIDE - $4.99 on GOG
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition - $4.49 on GOG
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $3.99 on GOG
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition - $3.99 on GOG
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack - $3.49 on GOG
- Commandos Ammo Pack - $2.99 on GOG
- Legend of Grimrock - $2.99 on GOG
- Master of Orion 1+2 - $2.39 on GOG
- Master of Magic Classic - $2.39 on GOG
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Deluxe - $2.09 on GOG
- Jagged Alliance 2 - $1.99 on GOG
- Hotline Miami - $1.99 on GOG
- Sid Meier's Colonization - $1.79 on GOG
- Theme Hospital - $1.49 on GOG
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent - $0.99 on GOG
- Jagged Alliance - $0.59 on GOG
