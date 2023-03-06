PSA: Roll back Nvidia's latest GPU driver to fix Nvidia Container high CPU usage

It appears that Nvidia and AMD have a tough time with their latest GPU drivers. According to user reports, driver 531.18 from the "green team" causes a notable increase in CPU strain by Nvidia Container. Although this issue is not as severe as AMD's drivers bricking Windows installations, increased CPU load results in higher power usage, more heat, and louder fans, not to mention stealing performance from other tasks.

Multiple customers report spotting Nvidia Container hogging about 10% (according to Task Manager) of CPU resources after logging in or closing games. Nvidia has already confirmed the issue and added it to the list of known bugs. Meanwhile, users can fix the issue by rolling back the driver to the previous version. Here is how to do that.

How to roll back Nvidia Driver to fix Nvidia Container high CPU usage?

Right-click the Start menu button and select Device Manager. Alternatively, press Win + R and type devmgmt.msc. Expand the Display adapters section and right-click your Nvidia graphics card. Click Properties. Go to the Driver tab and click Roll Back Driver. Wait for Windows to complete the process (your screen may flicker during the process). If the rollback option is unavailable (grayed out), uninstall the driver using DDU and then download the previous release from Nvidia's official website.

You can expect Nvidia to release the necessary fixes in a future update.

Is your system affected by the bug? Let us know in the comments.