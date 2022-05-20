Window 11 servicing build 25120.1010 (KB5015039) released for Windows 11 Dev Channel

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 build 25120.1010 (KB5015039) to the Dev and Beta Channel insiders. The new build does not bring anything new to the table as it is a cumulative update with which the company is testing its servicing pipelines as it is often known to do. Microsoft has been frequently releasing servicing updates now as the Dev Channel builds are beaming with new and upcoming features.

The full announcement says:

We are starting to roll out Cumulative Update Build 25120.1010 (KB5015039). This update does not include anything new and is designed to test our servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel.

Hence, all the bug fixes and improvements that were announced with the earlier released build 25120 to the Dev Channel are carried over into this. The build has some new features as we are now moving into the next phase of Windows 11 in preparation for version 23H2 (Sun Valley 3).

Interestingly, while there are no new changes made in this build, servicing test builds like thesehave been known to break some features. For example, Windows 10 Build 21292.1010 caused issues for x64 emulation on ARM PCs.

The original announcement can be found here.