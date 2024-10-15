Windows 10 is getting a reworked 'About' section with more detailed PC specs

Windows 10 is in its final mainstream support year, but that does not seem to be stopping Microsoft from adding new features to the outgoing operating system. In fact, Windows 10 is getting a pretty neat upgrade to its Settings app, which will make even Windows 11 users a bit jealous.

The just-released Windows 10 Release Preview and Beta build 19045.5070 (KB5045594) has some hidden upgrades to the "About" section in the Settings app. Besides having some oddly ported Windows 11 design elements (not sure if it is a bug or a feature), the updated page displays much more information about your PC specs. Those include your graphics card model, the amount of video memory, storage, and drive model. Also, the most important bits are prominently displayed in overhead cards. Neat!

Image source: @PhantomOfEarth on X

There is even a small FAQ section where users can learn more information about their computers, such as how the amount of RAM affects performance, what the latest Windows version is, and more.

Image source: @PhantomOfEarth on X

While the looks are definitely odd (what a weird mashup of Windows 10 and 11 design languages), it is nice to see Microsoft updating the "About" page with so much extra information, making it much easier to learn the most important bits about your computer.

The changelog for build 19045.5070 does mention the revamped "About" section, and getting it to work requires turning on two feature IDs with the ViVeTool app. Here is how to do it:

Download ViveTool from GitHub and unpack the files in a convenient and easy-to-find folder. Run Command Prompt as Administrator and navigate to the folder with ViVeTool files using the CD command. Type vivetool /enable /id:48433719,49453572 and press Enter. Restart your computer.

Now, all Microsoft has to do, except announce the new page, is bring it to Windows 11 users as well. Interestingly, pre-release Windows 11 builds have had similar spec cards in the Settings app, but Microsoft never released them to the public. Perhaps now is the time?

Source: @PhantomOfEarth on X