Microsoft paused the rollout of certain features to Windows 11 23H2 insiders

Microsoft has notified Windows Insiders about a change in the recently released Windows 11 build 22631.4387 in the Release Preview Channel (just in time after I discussed the need for improved communication and other changes in the Windows Insider Program). Some of the previously announced features are not rolling out right now, but they will be available at a later date.

The features in question are the Phone Link Start menu integration and "Personalized offers" in the out-of-box experience (OOBE or initial setup).

This blog post has been updated to indicate some features will be rolling out at a later date. https://t.co/hHiFhPUjU0 — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) October 14, 2024

In case you are not familiar with those updates, the Phone Link Start menu integration lets you have a dedicated panel for your Android phone right next to the Start menu. There, you can check your phone's battery and connectivity, hear voice messages, make calls, continue various activities, and more. Unfortunately, this feature is only available to Android users—no luck for you if you have an iPhone.

As for the out-of-box experience update, it only changes the name of one of its privacy settings from "Tailored Experiences" to "Personalized offers."

Both changes in the release notes for build 22631.4387 have been replaced with the following text:

[UPDATE 10/14] This feature will roll out to Insiders in Release Preview on Windows 11, version 23H2 at a later date and is not rolling out yet with this update.

Other improvements, such as the ability to remap the Copilot key, the new Gamepad keyboard, improved notifications, and fixes for battery drain, Bluetooth connectivity issues, Teams bugs, and other issues, are still present in build 22631.4387 (KB5044380). You can check out the complete changelog for the build in our dedicated coverage.