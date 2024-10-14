Windows 10 22H2 Release Preview and Beta build 19045.5070 (KB5045594) is now available

Microsoft has released the Windows 10 22H2 Release Preview and Beta build 19045.5070, under KB5045594, for members of the Windows Insider Program in those channels. People in the Insider program who are in the Beta Channel will get to check out some new features that will not be immediately available for all Windows 10 users.

Here is the changelog:

For Windows Insiders on Windows 10 in the Beta Channel, we’re beginning to roll out the following improvements

[Settings]

Under Settings > System > About, you will now find a refreshed experience with new top cards that highlight key hardware specifications of your device. These cards are designed to keep you informed about the most important details of your device’s hardware that matter to you. We’ve also added FAQs directly within this settings page to help you better understand your device. These FAQs will explain your current hardware specifications and how they impact the performance of your device, making it easier to get the most out of your system.

Insiders in the Beta Channel on Windows 10 who want to be the first to get features gradually rolled out to you can turn ON the toggle to get the latest updates as they are available via Settings > Updated & Security > Windows Update. Over time, we will increase the rollouts of features to everyone with the toggle turned on. Should you keep this toggle off, new features will gradually be rolled out to your device over time once they are ready.

This update includes the following features and improvements for Windows Insiders in BOTH the Beta and Release Preview Channels

Items bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented:

[Start menu] New! This update starts the roll out of the new account manager on the Start menu. The new design makes it easy to view your account and access account settings. To change to a different user, select the ellipses (…) next to Sign out. The Lock command is now on the power menu. Note: This change might not be available to all users because it will roll out gradually.

[vmswitch] Fixed: A vmswitch triggers a stop error. This occurs when you use Load Balancing and Failover (LBFO) teaming with two virtual switches on a virtual machine (VM). In this case, one virtual switch uses single root Input/Output virtualization (SR-IOV).

[Upgrade to Windows 11] Fixed: A race condition causes stop error 0x3B. This might occur when you upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 1.

[Product activation phone numbers] Fixed: This adds new phone numbers for several regions.

[Multi-Function Printer (MFP)]

Fixed: When you use a USB cable to connect to it, it prints specific network command text when you do want it to.

Fixed: A scanner driver fails to install when you use a USB cable to connect to an MFP.

[Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA)] Fixed: This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

[WebView2 apps] Fixed: They do not detect input from Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controllers.