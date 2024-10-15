Opera One for iOS updates AI with image understanding and voice input

Opera One for iOS has just been updated so that the in-browser AI, Aria, can receive images you upload and tell you about them. For those unaware, Opera One was just launched in August and brings simplified commands and a full-screen mobile interface.

Opera provided the following examples of how Aria's Image Understanding in Opera One for iOS can be used:

"Let’s say you’re on a trip to Norway. You’re walking along Oslo’s beautiful waterfront, and you see a curious-looking, wedge-shaped building. You upload a photo, or take a few directly from the chat with Aria, and ask what the building is, and about its architectural and historical significance. Presto! Aria tells you that you’re looking at the city’s famous Opera House, which you can walk atop for a great view of the Oslo Fjord. Similarly, you might visit the Munch Museum and explore the artistic style and cultural relevance of Edward Munch, or upload a shot of a Norwegian spruce while out on a hike to learn about new species and broaden your knowledge."

Aria started as a text-based artificial intelligence much like rivals such as ChatGPT, however, over time, it has gained multimodal functionality. This is how it's able to take in image inputs and respond to you. Apparently, Opera has also added Voice Input to Aria so you can speak your queries too, instead of writing them out.

If the AI features aren't for you, the new Opera One for iOS sounds pretty interesting. It has a gesture-drive interface that lets you swipe down to search or access the news feed by swiping up. It also moves the search bar to the bottom of the screen so that it's easier to reach, especially if you're using the phone with one hand.

If you are interested and want to try out Opera One for iOS and the new Image Understanding feature in Aria, you can download it here.

Source: Opera