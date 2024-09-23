Windows 11 24H2 Build 26100.1876 is rolling out to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 24H2 build for members of the Windows Insider Preview program in the Release Preview channel. The build number is 26100.1876, under KB5043178. This release will include features that will be rolled out to users in the channel under normal conditions, while other features listed will be released gradually and may not be available immediately to all Release Preview users.

Here is the changelog:

Gradual rollout [Start menu] New! The “Sign out” option is now on the account manager when you open the Start menu. To change to a different user, select the ellipses (…). A list of other users appears to make it easier to switch.

The “Sign out” option is now on the account manager when you open the Start menu. To change to a different user, select the ellipses (…). A list of other users appears to make it easier to switch. Taskbar] New! You can now share local files directly from the search results that appear in the Search box on the taskbar. [Settings] New! The Delivery Optimization Settings page now matches the Windows 11 design. See Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Delivery Optimization.

The Delivery Optimization Settings page now matches the Windows 11 design. See Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Delivery Optimization. New! There is a new energy recommendation to turn off high dynamic range (HDR). This helps to conserve energy on devices that have HDR displays. Go to Settings > Power & battery > Energy recommendations.

There is a new energy recommendation to turn off high dynamic range (HDR). This helps to conserve energy on devices that have HDR displays. Go to Settings > Power & battery > Energy recommendations. [Lock screen] New! Media controls now show in the lower part of the lock screen at its center when media is playing.

Media controls now show in the lower part of the lock screen at its center when media is playing. [Battery life] New! When your device’s battery power is running low, a pop-up window will appear that asks you to plug in your device. This occurs when the battery level reaches 20% and while Energy Saver is set to “Always On”. Normal rollout [Open Source Software] This update adds attributions to credits.txt files for Rust OSS components.

This update adds attributions to credits.txt files for Rust OSS components. [Input Method Editor (IME)] When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window.

When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window. [WebView2 apps] They do not detect input from Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controllers.

You can check out the full blog post here.