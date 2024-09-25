Microsoft confirms new features and bugs in Windows 11 24H2 build 26100.1876

Microsoft has once again quietly revised the release notes for the latest Windows 11 24H2 preview builds. Build 26100.1876's changelog now mentions two new features: the ability to turn on or off mouse acceleration and change the scrolling direction. Also, the "Power & Battery" section now lets you set a preferred power mode when your computer is plugged in or working from the battery.

Here is how Microsoft describes the changes that are gradually rolling out to Windows Insiders:

New! This update adds the option to turn off enhanced mouse pointer precision to Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Mouse. There is also a new option to change the direction in which the mouse scrolls. New! You can now set Power Mode for when your PC is plugged in and on battery. Go to Settings > System > Power & battery.

However, there are some less exciting changes. Microsoft acknowledged a problem affecting customers relying on assistive technologies, namely screen readers. The NonVisual Desktop Access app cannot narrate apps running with elevated privileges:

[Screen readers] The NonVisual Desktop Access (NVDA) app and other screen readers fail to narrate all the screen content from some apps. This occurs when those apps run with administrator privileges.

Windows 11 version 24H2 for non-Copilot+ PCs is rumored to launch in October. Therefore, you can expect to see a couple of extra updates to polish things out before the public launch. If waiting is not an option, check out our guide describing how to install Windows 11 version 24H2 right now. Just keep in mind that the update is still a preview, and, as you can see from this article, there are still known issues that need fixing.

The updated changelog for Windows 11 version 24H2 build 26100.1876 is available on the official Windows Blog via this link.