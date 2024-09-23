KB5043145: Windows 11 gets Taskbar local file sharing, better account switching, TCP fix

Microsoft has released a new Release Preview build for Windows 11 Insiders. The new builds, 22621.4247 and 22631.4247, under KB5043145 brings a short but important list of changes and improvements. The full changelog is given below:

Gradual rollout These might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually. Text bolded in brackets indicate the area of the change being documented. [Start menu] New! The “Sign out” option is now on the account manager when you open the Start menu. To change to a different user, select the ellipses (…). A list of other users appears to make it easier to switch.

New! You can now share local files directly from the search results that appear in the Search box on the taskbar.

New! The Delivery Optimization Settings page now matches the Windows 11 design. See Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Delivery Optimization.

New! This update removes the search box from the Windows Share window.

New! Media controls now show in the lower part of the lock screen at its center when media is playing. Normal rollout This update includes the following features and improvements that are rolling out as part of this update. Text bolded in brackets indicates the area of the change being documented. [IE mode] Microsoft Edge sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode.

Microsoft Edge sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode. [Transmission Control Protocol (TCP)] There is inconsistent data between TCP_INFO_v1 and GetPerTcpConnectionEstats . File synchronization services use TCP connection performance analysis tools. This issue affects how accurate those tools are.

There is inconsistent data between and . File synchronization services use TCP connection performance analysis tools. This issue affects how accurate those tools are. [Country and Operator Settings Asset] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [Outlook and other encrypted email apps] This issue prompts for your PIN each time you open an encrypted email.

This issue prompts for your PIN each time you open an encrypted email. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint] Work Folders files fail to sync when Defender for Endpoint is on.

Work Folders files fail to sync when Defender for Endpoint is on. [Microsoft Edge] It sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode.

You can find the official blog post here on Microsoft's website.