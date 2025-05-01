Windows 11 becomes more popular as it narrows gap with Windows 10

Windows 11 is getting progressively more popular. In March 2025, the operating system made a big jump in its effort to catch up with the outgoing Windows 10, and in April, it gained more. Statcounter reports that as of May 1, 2025, Windows 11 holds 43.72% of the Windows market.

During April 2025, Windows 11 managed to increase its market share by 1.03 points. Windows 10, on the other hand, is losing its customers who migrate to the newer version ahead of the end of support later this year. According to Statcounter, Windows 10 lost 1.26 points in April, and it currently holds 52.94% of all PCs running Windows worldwide.

During the last 12 months, Windows 11 grew from 26.19% to 43.72% (+17.53 points), and Windows 10 fell from 69.89% to 52.94% (-16.95 points). Microsoft is expected to speed up the Windows 11 rollout, but Windows 10 will not go anywhere, even after the end of mainstream support. Microsoft's Extended Security Update program will keep plenty of users with Windows 10 for a few more years despite encouragements to upgrade or dump unsupported devices.

In the United States, Windows 11 is already more popular than Windows 10. It became the number one desktop operating system last month, and currently, it has 56.43%, while Windows 10 has 41.04%. The same has happened in the United Kingdom and Canada.

Of course, there are countries where people are not-so-willing to update from Windows 10 to Windows 11. In Ukraine, for example, Windows 11 has only 26.7%, and Windows 10 is going strong with a steady market share of 68.55%.

While the overwhelming majority of Windows customers use supported versions, there are still people out there using Windows 7 and older releases. Statcounter says Windows 7 has 2.4% (+0.18 points), Windows XP has 0.38% (+0.05 points), and Windows 8.1 is at 0.28%.

You can find more information about the Windows market on the official Statcounter website. Click here to learn how the website gathers its information for monthly reports.