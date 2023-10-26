Windows 11 Beta Channel build 22635.2552 adds new System Components page and more

Microsoft has released the new Windows 11 version for members of the Windows Inside Program in the Beta Channel. The new build number is 22635.2552. It includes the new System Components page and new customization options for Dynamic Lighting OEMs.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel [Settings] System Components currently listed in Settings > Apps > Installed Apps page, have moved to its own page under Settings > System > System Components. New System Components Settings page. Xbox Game Bar is now Game Bar under Settings > Gaming. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel New! This update adds new customization options for Dynamic Lighting OEMs. You can now customize OS images for new PCs. This includes setting up Dynamic Lighting defaults.

This update adds new customization options for Dynamic Lighting OEMs. You can now customize OS images for new PCs. This includes setting up Dynamic Lighting defaults. This update supports the currency change in Croatia from the Kuna to the Euro.

This update addresses an issue that affects cellular settings. The name of the mobile operator is wrong.

This update addresses an issue that occurs after you run a Push-button reset. You cannot set up Windows Hello facial recognition. This affects devices that have Windows Enhanced Sign-in Security (ESS) turned on.

This update addresses an issue that affects fontdrvhost.exe. It stops responding when you use Compact Font Format version 2 (CFF2) fonts.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Mixed Reality. Microsoft Store stops responding when you try to access it using Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Widgets notification badge. It is in the wrong position on the taskbar.

This update addresses an issue that affects PowerShell versions greater than 7.3.1. It might block scripts and not let them run in Constrained Language Mode. This occurs when you turn on a WDAC policy.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Automatically Hide the Taskbar setting. You cannot set it using the SHAppBarMessage()

This update changes the English name of the former Republic of Turkey. The new, official name is the Republic of Türkiye.

This update addresses an issue that affects devices on which you have defined Windows Information Protection (WIP) policies and set up a proxy. A stop error occurs. This happens on devices that use Microsoft Defender Application Guard. In the past, WIP was known as enterprise data protection (EDP).

This update addresses a memory leak in ctfmon.exe.

This update addresses an issue that occurs when you use Universal Print to add a printer using its location. When you browse the tree view structure, the tree nodes do not work as you expect.

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in To learn more, see Interim guidance for Syria DST changes 2022.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Device Management (DM) client. The sync session takes longer than you expect for the enrollment status page (ESP).

This update addresses an issue that affects touchscreens. They do not work properly when you use more than one display.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Windows Firewall Profile. When you are on a domain authenticated network, it detects a public domain. This is wrong.

This update addresses an issue that affects Outlook. It stops responding. This occurs when you print to an Internet Printing Protocol (IPP) printer that has a slow response time.

This update addresses a memory leak in TextInputHost.exe.

This update addresses an issue that affects robocopy. The /efsraw switch stops it from copying data properly.

This update addresses an error that occurs when you print using v4 print drivers.

This update improves the performance of the search box experience.

This update addresses a Firewall configuration service provider (CSP) issue. It stops a device from syncing.

This update makes Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that blocks external connections. This occurs when you set up a Kubernetes load balanced service and turn on session affinity.

This update addresses an issue that affects Dynamic Lighting. The default provider is not applied as expected. This occurs when you set it up using Unattend files.

This update addresses an issue that affects File Explorer. It stops responding. This occurs when you use Microsoft OneDrive.

This update addresses an issue which could cause explorer.exe to crash when snapping or moving windows which were part of snap groups.

This update addresses an issue which causes File Explorer to go unresponsive when using the option to browse for an app from the Open With dialog. The hang occurred if you tried to use the search box in the window while an IME was active.

You can check out the full blog post here.