Steam Halloween Sale swoops in with thousands of spooky discounts for a week

Valve has kicked off the 2023 Halloween Sale of Steam. Dubbed "Steam Scream: The Revenge" this time, the yearly event it is a great opportunity for PC gamers to expand their game libraries with a few (or more) horror games to fit the season. It's not as big as the massive Summer or Winter promotions of Steam, but fans should find a large chunk of games, spooky or not, being discounted as part of the weeklong festival.

The hub page for the Halloween sale event has already gone online, offering quick looks at the most popular games in the scary genres right now, and ways to discover titles.

The page already lists atmospheric hits like The Forest and its sequel, the Resident Evil franchise with its new titles and remakes, the Dead Space remake, Sony's The Last of Us Part I, Telltale's Walking Dead, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, indie gems like Inscryption, Project Zomboid and Phasmophobia, and many others as popular titles, all with discounts.

Action games like Devil May Cry 5, Batman Arkham trilogy, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor are discounted for the sale's duration too, offering some extras to look over if horror isn't your style.

Customers can sort through the selection using the available filters and categories. Steam also provides recommendations for logged in users via algorithms using previously played games knowledge.

The Points shop has a Halloween-themed collection available to add some spooky spice to Steam profiles as well.

The Steam Scream: The Revenge Halloween Sale will run from October 26 to November 2, 10am PT. If this sale doesn’t have just the right games on sale, don't forget that the Steam Autumn sale is swooping in next. That's slated to go live in November, according to Valve's own timetable it shared earlier this year, which will be followed up by the massive Winter Sale in December.