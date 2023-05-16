Windows 11 debloater app, which got Microsoft Store-banned, gets separate junk remover

Back in February of this year, the popular third-party Windows 11 tweaking and customization tool, ThisIsWin11 (TIW11) received an update to version 1.4.1. While this update carried a few minor bug fixes, the major change was the complete repackaging of the tool into "Debloos". The developer of the utility, 'builtbybel', pitched Debloos or Debloat OS as the "Universal Debloater and PC Manager for Windows 11". However, it did not stop there as the application underwent another round of renaming as the developer of the tool finally settled for "BloatyNosy".

Unfortunately for the dev, Microsoft banned the app from the Store due to some policy violations. Although it made a short-lived re-entry after workarounds, BloatyNosy was once again removed and it seems this time the ban may be permanent.

The developer continues to build on top of the app though as the debloater is now getting a new separate junkware remover dubbed "JunkCTRL". Previously, this was part of BloatyNosy and was known as "BloatPilot".

BloatyNosy is getting a little brother. He goes by the name JunkCTRL (formerly BloatPilot within the BloatyNosy app). It has undergone a complete overhaul at its core and has been taken to the next level. In the future, Junkctrl will do more than just detecting appx packages.

This is the initial release of the application which means there isn't any changelog. In case, you wanted to try out JunkCTRL, you can download it from GitHub. However, this is a third-party tool so it is always great to exercise caution if you aren't sure what you are doing.