Windows 11 debloater app renamed again, gets new setup page, mods marketplace, and more

Earlier this month, the popular third-party Windows 11 tweaking and customization tool, ThisIsWin11 (TIW11) received the 1.4.1 update. The update carried a few minor bug fixes, though, the major change was the complete repackaging of the tool into "Debloos". The developer of the utility, 'builtbybel', pitched Debloos or Debloat OS as the "Universal Debloater and PC Manager for Windows 11".

The tool, however, has undergone a nomenclature change again. The new name of the application is now BloatyNosy. On the GitHub page, the dev explained why this update was made:

The name "Debloos, Deblos" appears to be a family name (also present in politics) and I have been "advised" not to use it further, if possible. I have no problem with it, and I have already had a good, bad, and funny experience with name changes.

Aside from the renaming, the app also received improvements to it with the previous 0.3.0 version. These include a new "Win11 Setup" page, a "WinModder" page, which will be an market place for mod files within the TIW11 app, and several bug fixes. The release notes can be viewed below:

Upgraded Debloos "WinModder" app/page (featuring interal[sic] marketplace for mod files)

Updated Debloos "Win11 Setup" page

Code refactoring

Numerous bug fixes

The developer notes that the update was tested on the recent Windows 11 Dev build 25295. The left image below shows the new home page and the right one is that of the WinModdr Marketplace.

You can download the new BloatyNosy utility from the app's GitHub page.