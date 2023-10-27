Windows 11 Dev channel build 23575 adds recent apps to Recommended section in Start menu

Microsoft has launched a new Windows 11 build for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Dev channel. It has the build number of 23575. It adds a new feature to the Start menu, where recently added apps are included as a folder in the Recommended section.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements [Start menu] We’re trying out grouping recently added apps on your PC into a folder under the Recommended section of Start with some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Grouping of recently added apps under the Recommended section of the Start menu. Fixes [General] Fixed an issue which was causing certain games to fail to launch with a 0x1 error in the last 2 Dev Channel flights. [Copilot in Windows*] Fixed an issue causing some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel using the Home edition of Windows 11 Insider Preview builds to find Copilot in Windows has disappeared from the taskbar. [File Explorer] Fixed an issue where hovering over the first picture in Gallery would make a tooltip appear that would never dismiss.

Fixed an issue where closing File Explorer could cause an explorer.exe crash sometimes.

Did some work to improve the performance of opening the context menu.

Fixed an issue where the second time you opened dropdown menus in File Explorer, you wouldn’t be able to scroll it with touch. [Settings] Fixed an issue where Settings Home might show a prompt to sign into your Microsoft account, and fail to sign in if you tried to use it, even though Settings itself showed you were already signed in. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue where the dropdowns in settings would float up the screen if you scrolled. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11. Known issues [Copilot in Windows*] When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.

