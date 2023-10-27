Beats partners with EA SPORTS and Erling Haaland for exclusive benefits in EA SPORTS FC 24

Apple’s Beats by Dre has partnered with EA Sports FC and the famous footballer Erling Haaland to provide a one-time chance for users to bag the "Founder" status in EA SPORTS FC 24. In a new campaign, the company showcases in-game Beats integrations for the football game.

The latest ad presents an animated version of Erling Haaland created using EA’s frostbite game engine as he is the highlight of this exclusive offer. The scenes are taken from the Beats’ King & the Viking ad showcasing Haaland and the American Basketball player, LeBron James.

The partnership benefits individuals who play EA SPORTS FC 24 by November 1. As the offer highlights, these users could get an exclusive permanent handheld item in Ultimate Team mode of Erling Haaland. The character will be playable from December 10.

EA Sports further mentions:

“Introducing EA SPORTS FC Founder Status—celebrating the fans who join EA SPORTS FC at the start of a new era for The World’s Game. Play EA SPORTS FC 24 by 1 November 2023 to become a Founder and unlock benefits including an Erling Haaland item, custom digital Haaland inspired Beats Studio Pro Viking vanity, an exclusive Founder badge and kit to represent your status for years to come. In addition, Founders will get access to benefits throughout EA SPORTS FC 24 and beyond.”

Apart from receiving the founder status, these individuals can also get custom digital Beats Studio Pro with a Haaland-inspired Viking theme. Founders will also have a custom load-in animation each time they log in.

Here’s a list of the benefits available:

Erling Haaland Item Custom digital Haaland inspired Beats Studio Pro Viking vanity Founder Badge Founder Evolutions Founder Kits Founder XP Objectives Founder Stadium Vanity

Founder Evolutions are a way to improve players in your club by evolving their ratings and making them unique to the club. The Founder Evolution can be activated by going to the Ultimate Team Store and choosing “My Packs.” There, a “Founder’s pack” will be available which is like any other consumable in the game and will initiate the "Evolutions" path.

Founder Kits not only offers players exclusive sports kits for games, but they also unlock XP objectives only for Founders. As for the Founder Stadium Vanity, Founders can use these benefits to decorate their stadium when loading into Ultimate Team in EA SPORTS FC 24. Besides these, EA Sports has suggested that there would be more benefits to come for FC Founders.

You can read more about the terms and conditions and other details about the offer here.