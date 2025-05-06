When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Windows 11 gets a redesigned Start menu, text formatting in Notepad, and more

Neowin · with 12 comments

The redesigned start menu in Windows 11

Today, Microsoft announced quite a lot of new features for Windows 11 and its apps, primarily for Copilot+ PCs, like the new Surface Pro 12-inch and the Surface Laptop 13-inch. However, if you have a "traditional" computer with an older Intel or AMD processor, some good stuff is coming your way as well. Microsoft revealed that Windows 11 will soon get a new Start menu layout, AI actions in File Explorer, and new features for Notepad and Copilot.

The Start menu is getting quite a big upgrade. After various leaks and hidden features in preview builds, Microsoft is finally acknowledging the updated Start menu layout with automatic categories similar to the app library on iOS. Microsoft is ditching the two-page design in favor of a single scrollable view and a dedicated button for the Phone Link companion that lets you check your phone's status, recent contacts, calls, messages, and files.

The redesigned Start menu in Windows 11

AI actions in File Explorer will make it easier to use AI-powered features like content summarization or image editing. Similar to Click to Do on Copilot+ PCs, you can access these features by right-clicking a file without opening it.

Some useful upgrades are coming to Notepad as well. Just like in Word, users will be able to summarize text documents or generate text from a prompt to draft documents or pitch ideas. As for non-AI features, Notepad is getting basic formatting tools like bold and italics, headings, markup, and lists. These changes will make Notepad more similar to the recently killed WordPad.

Upgrades to the Copilot app include the new push-to-talk feature, which lets you hold the Copilot key to enter voice mode. Also, Microsoft is bringing back the trigger command, allowing you to invoke Copilot by saying, "Hey, Copilot." This feature will soon be available to Windows Insiders as an opt-in experience.

Copilot Vision in Windows 11

Copilot Vision for Windows will also launch soon. This feature can analyze the content of your screen and provide insights or answer questions to help you better understand what is going on. Microsoft plans to roll out Copilot Vision in the United States soon.

Report a problem with article
The Surface pro 12-inch
Next Article

Specs Appeal: Comparing the Surface Pro 12-inch with the Surface Pro 11

Photos Snipping Tool and Paint icons
Previous Article

Paint, Snipping Tool, and Photos in Windows 11 are getting a lot of new features

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

12 Comments - Add comment