Windows 11 Insider Dev Channel Build 23555 fixes some issues with Copilot, Narrator and more

Microsoft has released the latest Windows 11 build for members of the Insider Preview Program. The new version is for Insider members in the Dev Channel, and has the build number of 23555.

This is a pretty minor update, as it is designed to fix a few issues in the new Windows 11 feature update, including the Copilot generative AI assistant, along with fixes for Narrator and Task Manager. It also has a few known issues as well, mostly with Copilot, in this build.

Here is the changelog:

Fixes [Copilot] Fixed an issue that was causing explorer.exe to crash when trying to open Copilot from the taskbar. [Narrator] Fixed an issue that was preventing you from previewing Narrator natural voices in Settings.

Fixed an issue that prevented Narrator from reading the time stamp on Start’s recommended items correctly. [Task Manager] Fixed an issue which was causing a Task Manager crash when changing Always on Top mode. NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11. Known issues [Start menu] Some apps under All apps on the Start menu, such as PWA apps installed via Microsoft Edge, may incorrectly be labeled as a system component. [Windows Copilot] [NEW] The new Copilot icon is not shown currently in Dev Channel builds. It will be updated in an upcoming flight – stay tuned!

The new Copilot icon is not shown currently in Dev Channel builds. It will be updated in an upcoming flight – stay tuned! We heard feedback from Insiders in the Dev Channel that the Windows Copilot Preview is not available in some regions. We found an issue and plan to re-enable it for these Insiders with a fix in a future flight.

You can use Alt + Tab to switch out of Windows Copilot, but not back into it. Windows + C will move focus back to Windows Copilot

When first launching or after refreshing Copilot while using voice access you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.

