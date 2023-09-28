Sea of Thieves' Monkey Island crossover campaign finale arrives with a LeChuck showdown

Sea of Thieves kicked off another massive crossover event in July, bringing the world, characters, and quirks of The Legend of Monkey Island over to the pirate adventure game. The three episodes-long campaign has now reached its finale, with today's update delivering "The Lair of LeChuck" for players to complete for free.

The story picks up where episode two left off, with Guybrush Threepwood returning to take on his arch nemesis Captain LeChuck. Players are now able to sail into the Sea of the Damned and follow his trail to land on Monkey Island, kicking off the questline.

"You’ll need to plot a way past the iconic Giant Stone Monkey Head, unearth three golden idols and delve into a maze of catacombs while seeking LeChuck’s lava-filled lair," says Rare, explaining the perils players must get past. "From there, it’s a race to catch up with him before he can claim a final victory over Guybrush and Elaine, and put an end to his latest ruthless scheme!"

The update also has fresh commendations, achievements, and rewards to earn, all tied to the quest. As usual, a range of cosmetic items inspired by the Monkey Island universe has hit Sea of Thieves' premium shop, the Pirate Emporium, as well, offering everything from sails and figureheads for ships, to costumes and equipment skins.

Rare also announced recently that the delayed Season 10 update for Sea of Thieves will arrive on October 19. Surprisingly, one of the features it will carry is Safer Seas, a brand-new game mode. As the name implies, in it, players will be able to open private servers dedicated to a single crew for sailing and experiencing the world of Sea of Thieves in peace.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island part three - The Lair of LeChuck is now available across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as to Xbox and PC Game Pass subscription holders.