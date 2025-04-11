Windows 11 is finally getting a calendar flyout clock

In a rather odd move, Microsoft recently started removing the calendar flyout clock from Windows 10. At the same time, many Windows 11 users have been complaining for years about its absence. It now seems that Microsoft is taking the calendar flyout clock from Windows 10 (via NeedlessRandom on Reddit) users only to give it to those with Windows 11.

Phantomofearth on X reports that the recent Windows 11 preview builds contain strings related to the calendar flyout clock, namely the ability to show it or hide it from the notification center:

You will soon be able to have a clock in Windows 11's notification center like you could in 10, the latest preview builds include a string for the option: "Show time in Notification Center" — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) April 11, 2025

As of right now, Windows 11's notification center (and the calendar flyout) only shows the date and a rather generic calendar. Although Windows 11 is turning four soon, that area remains critically underdeveloped, with no option to display your events, add new events, see the clock, and more. While most of those things can be addressed with third-party apps like Calendar Flyout, not everyone wants to pay for extra software just to fix what Microsoft removed in 2021.

The clock in the notification center is not the only improvement that is coming soon to Windows 11. Microsoft is also working on a massive Start menu redesign, which you can already try in the recent preview builds. In addition to a much more convenient navigation with new layouts, it adds much-requested features like the ability to turn off the recommended section for good.

Do you miss the clock in Windows 11's notification center? Share your thoughts in the comments.