Calendar Flyout 2.1 brings Google Calendar and Meet support to Windows 11's taskbar

Calendar Flyout, a third-party app that aims to fix Windows 11's crippled taskbar calendar UI, has received a big update to version 2.1. The most important change since version 2.0, which was released in February 2024, is support for Google Calendar. Now, Windows 11 users can access their Google Calendar agendas and Google Meet meetings, something that native Windows 11 capabilities are still missing three years after the original release.

Besides Google Calendar and Meet, Calendar Flyout 2.1 adds support for the classic Outlook app, two new localizations (German and Italian), and a brand-new agenda widget for the Windows Widgets Board in Windows 11.

Here is the complete changelog:

Added: support for Google accounts

support for Google Meet online meetings

support for Outlook app (from Microsoft 365 bundle)

support for German and Italian languages

new Agenda widget for Windows Widgets Board

separated event indicators visibility setting for calendar view Changed: fixed communication between app processes

fixed title bar styles in the settings window

fixed scrolling and positioning for non-100% DPI displays

fixed mechanism of real-time synchronization

fixed time format in time pickers

fixed date format and styles in date pickers

fixed calendar picker in agenda view

fixed mechanism of accounts authentication flow

If you do not use Google Calendar or Meet, the Calendar Flyout app still offers quite a lot of great features that Microsoft lost when transitioning from Windows 10 to 11. The taskbar calendar in Windows 11 still feels like a critically deserted area that no longer lets you create events, view your agenda, join meetings, and more. The Calendar Flyout app can fix all that.

Calendar Flyout 2.1 is now available as a free update to all existing users. If you want to try the app, you can get it from the Microsoft Store for $3.99.