Meta launches new WhatsApp camera effects, selfie stickers, and quicker reactions

Meta has announced some new features for its instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. The social media giant is rolling out a platter of camera effects, selfie stickers, quicker reactions, and the ability to share a sticker pack with WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp's new camera effects now give you a choice of over 30 backgrounds, filters, and effects to modify your shots when you record and send photos/videos to your contacts and group chats. When chatting on WhatsApp, you can double-tap on a message to find your most-used reactions in a scrollable UI and quickly react to the message with the appropriate one.

Bringing new updates to the stickers feature, WhatsApp now lets you transform your selfies into stickers. After tapping on the "Create" icon in the sticker tray, you'll find a camera option to take a selfie and create your own sticker.

The company said in its announcement post that this feature is currently available only for Android users. It will be available for iOS users in the coming future. Speaking of stickers, you can now share sticker packs you find on WhatsApp with your friends directly in their chats.

To share a sticker pack with your friend, go to their chat > open the sticker tray > tap on the three-dot button next to a sticker pack > tap Send. After that, a link to the sticker pack will be pasted automatically in the text field, which you can send to your friend.

Meta has been working to improve its sticker-related features for a while now. It was reported in October last year that the instant messaging app may soon be able to share sticker packs with friends. WhatsApp also integrated the GIPHY sticker library and added a custom sticker maker that allows users to create, edit, and share stickers with anyone.