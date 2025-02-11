When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Outlook for Android and iOS now makes it easier to switch tasks when writing emails

Neowin · with 2 comments

Outlook logo monochrome on blue and light grey background

Microsoft is adding a small but very useful and convenient feature to Outlook on mobile devices that makes it easier to switch between different tasks in the app when writing an email. In a nutshell, the feature lets you minimize your current draft and keep it as a small button at the bottom of the screen, ready to pop back on your display from any other part of the app, such as another email, calendar, or contact.

Previously, such actions required closing your email, saving it as a draft, and then returning it to the Drafts folder. Now, however, writing emails on mobile devices is more intuitive and "less disruptive," as Microsoft says in the announcement post.

Here is how the new minimize feature works:

  1. When drafting a new email, find the minimize button in the upper-right corner of the screen. It looks like the minimize button in Windows or macOS.
  2. Tap the button, and your draft will collapse into a small circle button in the bottom-right corner. If you have several emails minimized, the button will show a counter.
    The new minimize feature in Outlook on iPhone
  3. Navigate to any other part of Outlook you need, then tap the minimized button again to restore your emails.

The ability to minimize emails in Outlook for iOS and Android is now gradually rolling out to all users in the Stable Channel. It has been available to beta testers for some time, and Microsoft is now ready to roll it out to all users. Note that new features sometimes take more time to arrive since Microsoft releases new features gradually to ensure a stable rollout and prevent widespread bugs.

You can download Outlook for iOS from the App Store and Outlook for Android from the Google Play Store.

Report a problem with article
A screenshot of KDE Plasma 630
Next Article

KDE Plasma 6.3.0 released with better color accuracy, improved graphics, and more

Patch Tuesday
Previous Article

Windows 11 (KB5051987, KB5051989) February 2025 Patch Tuesday out

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

2 Comments - Add comment