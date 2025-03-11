Blizzard announces BlizzCon is coming back, but not until September 2026

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that its in-person event promoting everything that it's development teams are building, BlizzCon, is finally returning. Unfortunately, the return is not slated for this year, with the company revealing a 2026 revival plan today.

BlizzCon 2026 will be a two-day event held inside the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday, September 12, as well as Sunday, September 13.

"One of our favorite traditions, BlizzCon brings us together over our shared passion for Blizzard’s universes, but at its heart, BlizzCon has always been about so much more," says Blizzard in a statement. "It’s about you, the communities you are a part of, and gives us the chance to connect, build friendships, and create unforgettable memories together."

Considering this is well more than a year away from happening, not much information about what fans will be able to see was revealed today. It did promise to have a big opening ceremony, in-depth panels featuring game developers, the return of the Darkmoon Faire, as well as competitions and hands-on sessions for attendees.

"We’ve come a long way since our first event in 2005. Over the past nearly 20 years since its inception, BlizzCon has inspired us to innovate, push the boundaries of creativity, and deliver once-in-a-lifetime moments. It’s important that we put on an event worthy of our community," adds Blizzard. "We are building this event just like we build our games: with a deep commitment to our players, with respect for your connections to our universes, and as a celebration of the strength of the bonds formed through shared adventure."

The last BlizzCon to come out of Blizzard was back in 2023 before the company began its cancelations, meaning the upcoming convention will be the first one to happen since Microsoft's gigantic acquisition of Activision Blizzard. This isn't the first time that the event has gone on a long hiatus though, as no physical BlizzCon events were held in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It will be interesting to see if Blizzard will have any new games to reveal during the 2026 event too. Rumors suggest that the company has a new StarCraft shooter in development, among other unannounced projects.