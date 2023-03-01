Windows 11 Moment 2's headline feature is nothing but an ad for Bing and Edge

Windows 11's newest feature update is not breaking any records regarding feature numbers or groundbreaking changes. Still, Microsoft wants you to think so. The release post on the official Windows Blogs website claims the "big update" for Windows 11 will make "the everyday easier" and bring the new AI-powered Bing to the taskbar. The sad reality is that AI-powered Bing in the taskbar is nothing but an ad for the company's search engine and browser (via Windows Central).

After installing the Moment 2 update, Windows 11 will greet you with a new search box on the taskbar. It will be there, even if you have previously disabled it (this is not the first time Windows ignores and overrides your preferences). The new Bing logo in that box might trick you into thinking you can chat with the AI without opening the browser and navigating to bing.com. Unfortunately, no.

Clicking the search box opens Windows Search with a massive Bing banner showing what the updated search engine can do. Type a query, and you will get the standard, not-so-smart Windows Search results. Still, there is a "Chat" button, but all it does is open Microsoft Edge (the system does not care about your default browser) and launch Bing. That is everything "the new AI-powered Bing on the taskbar" does. Compare it to the marketing words from Microsoft, and the problem will become clear:

Today, we take the next major step forward adding to the incredible breadth and ease of use of the Windows PC by implementing a typable Windows search box and the amazing capability of the new AI-powered Bing directly into the taskbar. Putting all your search needs for Windows in one easy to find location. The search box is one of the most widely used features on Windows, with over half a billion users every month, and now with the typable Windows search box and the new AI-powered Bing front and center to this experience you will be empowered to find the answers you’re looking for, faster than ever before.

What Microsoft is shipping to customers looks like a last-minute low-effort banner slap (we already know how much Microsoft loves placing banners across its OS and even third-party websites) with fancy descriptions in the official release notes. Even though Windows 11's latest feature drop has no proper update name, it does feature a few quality-of-life upgrades and welcome changes. Unfortunately, Microsoft decided to promote it with a glorified shortcut on the taskbar.

It no longer looks so pumping, does it?