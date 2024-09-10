Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update out now for 23H2, 22H2 (KB5043076), and 21H2 (KB5043067)

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2. The 23H2 and 22H2 versions' update is delivered via KB5043076, while the 21H2 update is KB5043067. You will be on build versions 22631.4169, 22621.4169, and 22000.3197, respectively, after applying the update.
Here's what's new:
23H2 and 22H2
Highlights
-
This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
Improvements
Note: To view the list of addressed issues, click or tap the OS name to expand the collapsible section
Windows 11, version 23H2
Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2.
This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:
-
This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.
-
No additional issues are documented for this release.
Windows 11, version 22H2
This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5041587 (released August 27, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.
-
[Windows Installer] When it repairs an application, the User Account Control (UAC) does not prompt for your credentials. After you install this update, the UAC will prompt for them. Because of this, you must update your automation scripts. Application owners must add the Shield icon. It indicates that the process requires full administrator access. To turn off the UAC prompt, set the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Installer\DisableLUAInRepair registry value to 1. The changes in this update might affect automatic Windows Installer repairs; see Application Resiliency: Unlock the Hidden Features of Windows Installer.
If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the September 2024 Security Updates.
Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5043937) - 22621.4166 and 22631.4166
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.
Known issues in this update
|
Applies to
|
Symptom
|
Workaround
|
All users
|
After installing this security update, you might face issues with booting Linux if you have enabled the dual-boot setup for Windows and Linux in your device. Resulting from this issue, your device might fail to boot Linux and show the error message “Verifying shim SBAT data failed: Security Policy Violation. Something has gone seriously wrong: SBAT self-check failed: Security Policy Violation.”
The August 2024 Windows security update applies a Secure Boot Advanced Targeting (SBAT) setting to devices that run Windows to block old, vulnerable boot managers. This SBAT update will not be applied to devices where dual booting is detected. On some devices, the dual-boot detection did not detect some customized methods of dual-booting and applied the SBAT value when it should not have been applied.
|
Please refer to the workaround mentioned in Windows release health site for this issue.
21H2
Highlights
-
[Bluetooth] Connections to some wireless earbuds are not stable. This occurs on devices that have firmware from April 2023 and later.
Improvements
This security update includes improvements. Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.
-
[Windows Installer] When it repairs an application, the User Account Control (UAC) does not prompt for your credentials. After you install this update, the UAC will prompt for them. Because of this, you must update your automation scripts. Application owners must add the Shield icon. It indicates that the process requires full administrator access. To turn off the UAC prompt, set the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Installer\DisableLUAInRepair registry value to 1. The changes in this update might affect automatic Windows Installer repairs; see Application Resiliency: Unlock the Hidden Features of Windows Installer.
-
[Transmission Control Protocol (TCP)] There is inconsistent data between TCP_INFO_v1 and GetPerTcpConnectionEstats. File synchronization services use TCP connection performance analysis tools. This issue affects how accurate those tools are.
-
[Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA)] This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.
-
[LocalUsersAndGroups configuration service provider CSP] It stops processing group memberships if a group cannot be found.
-
[Unified Write Filter (UWF) Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI)] API calls to them to shut down or restart a system throws an access denied exception.
If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the September 2024 Security Updates.
Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5043938) - 22000.3196
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.
Known issues in this update
|
Applies to
|
Symptom
|
Workaround
|
All users
|
After installing this update, you might be unable to change your user account profile picture.
When attempting to change a profile picture by selecting the button Start> Settings> Accounts > Your info, and then selecting Choose a file, you might receive an error message with error code 0x80070520.
|
After further investigation, we concluded this issue has very limited or no impact for this Windows version.
If you encounter this issue on a Windows 11, version 21H2 device, please contact Windows support for help.
|
All users
|
After installing this security update, you might face issues with booting Linux if you have enabled the dual-boot setup for Windows and Linux in your device. Resulting from this issue, your device might fail to boot Linux and show the error message “Verifying shim SBAT data failed: Security Policy Violation. Something has gone seriously wrong: SBAT self-check failed: Security Policy Violation.”
The August 2024 Windows security update applies a Secure Boot Advanced Targeting (SBAT) setting to devices that run Windows to block old, vulnerable boot managers. This SBAT update will not be applied to devices where dual booting is detected. On some devices, the dual-boot detection did not detect some customized methods of dual-booting and applied the SBAT value when it should not have been applied.
|
Please refer to the workaround mentioned in Windows release health site for this issue.
These updates will be available from Windows Update and should install automatically in most cases. If you would like to download these updates for offline installation, you can get them from the Microsoft Catalog website. You can find the updates for 23H2 and 22H2 here and the update for 21H2 here.
