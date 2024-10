Windows 11 (KB5044284, KB5044285, KB5044280) October 2024 Patch Tuesday out

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2. The 24H2 update is provided via KB5044284, 23H2 and 22H2 update is delivered via KB5044285, while the 21H2 update is KB5044280. You will be on build versions 26100.2033, 22631.4317, 22621.4317, and 22000.3260, respectively, after applying the update.

Here's what's new:

Improvements

This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5043178 (released September 26, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting.

[Remote Desktop Gateway Service] Fixed: The service stops responding. This occurs when a service uses remote procedure calls (RPC) over HTTP. Because of this, the clients that are using the service disconnect.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.

For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the October 2024 Security Updates.

Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB 5046306)- 26100.2032

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.