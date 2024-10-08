Windows 11 (KB5044284, KB5044285, KB5044280) October 2024 Patch Tuesday out

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 24H2, 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2. The 24H2 update is provided via KB5044284, 23H2 and 22H2 update is delivered via KB5044285, while the 21H2 update is KB5044280. You will be on build versions 26100.2033, 22631.4317, 22621.4317, and 22000.3260, respectively, after applying the update.

Here's what's new:

24H2

Highlights This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Improvements This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5043178 (released September 26, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting. [Remote Desktop Gateway Service] Fixed: The service stops responding. This occurs when a service uses remote procedure calls (RPC) over HTTP. Because of this, the clients that are using the service disconnect. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the October 2024 Security Updates. Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB 5046306)- 26100.2032 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update

Applies to Symptom Workaround All users We’re aware of an issue where players on Arm devices are unable to download and play Roblox via the Microsoft Store on Windows. Players on Arm devices can play Roblox by downloading the title directly from www.Roblox.com.

23H2 and 22H2

Highlights This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Improvements Note: To view the list of addressed issues, click or tap the OS name to expand the collapsible section. Windows 11, version 23H2 Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2. This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.

No additional issues are documented for this release. Windows 11, version 22H2 This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5043145 (released September 26, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting. [Miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality] No additional issues were documented for this release. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the October 2024 Security Updates. Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5046247) - 22621.4312 and 22631.4312 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

21H2

Highlights This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Improvements This security update includes improvements. Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting. [Miscellaneous security improvements to internal OS functionality] No additional issues were documented for this release. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the October 2024 Security Updates. Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5044415) - 22000.3250 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

These updates will be available from Windows Update and should install automatically in most cases. If you would like to download these updates for offline installation, you can get them from the Microsoft Catalog website. You can find the update for 24H2 here, 23H2 and 22H2 here, and the update for 21H2 here.