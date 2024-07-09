Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update out now for 23H2, 22H2 (KB5040442), and 21H2 (KB5040431)

Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2. The 23H2 and 22H2 versions' update is delivered via KB5040442, while the 21H2 update is KB5040431. You will be on build versions 22621.3880, 22631.3880, and 22000.3079, respectively, after applying the update.

Here's what's new:

23H2 and 22H2

Highlights Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. Taskbar (known issue) You might not be able to view or interact with the taskbar after you install KB5039302. This issue occurs on devices that run the Windows N edition. This edition is like other editions but lacks most media-related tools. The issue also occurs if you turn off “Media Features” from the Control Panel. Improvements Windows 11, version 23H2 Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2. This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.

No additional issues are documented for this release. Windows 11, version 22H2 This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5039302 (released June 25, 2024). Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. Windows Installer . When it repairs an application, the User Account Control (UAC) does not prompt for your credentials. After you install this update, the UAC will prompt for them. Because of this, you might have to update your automation scripts. Do this by adding the Shield icon. It indicates that the process requires full administrator access. To turn off the UAC prompt, set the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Installer\DisableLUAInRepair registry value to 1 . For more information, see: Application Resiliency: Unlock the Hidden Features of Windows Installer Machine Policies - Win32 apps

Remote Desktop MultiPoint Server . A race condition causes the service to stop responding.

Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service (RADIUS) protocol. This issue is related to MD5 collisions. For more information, see KB5040268. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the July 2024 Security Updates. Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5039338) - 22621.3801 and 22631.3801 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update

Applies to Symptom Workaround Enterprise users After installing this update or later updates, you might face issues while upgrading from Windows Pro to a valid Windows Enterprise subscription. Resulting from this operation, you might observe the following symptoms: - OS upgrade operations may fail, and this might be shown in the LicenseAcquisition scheduled task in Task Scheduler -> Task Scheduler Library -> Microsoft -> Windows -> Subscription as ‘Access denied error (error code 0x80070005)’ under ‘Last Run Result’. We are working on a resolution that will be released on a Windows update in the coming weeks.

21H2

Highlights This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system. Improvements This security update includes improvements. Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. Windows Installer . When it repairs an application, the User Account Control (UAC) does not prompt for your credentials. After you install this update, the UAC will prompt for them. Because of this, you might have to update your automation scripts. Do this by adding the Shield icon. It indicates that the process requires full administrator access. To turn off the UAC prompt, set the HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Installer\DisableLUAInRepair registry value to 1 . For more information, see: Application Resiliency: Unlock the Hidden Features of Windows Installer Machine Policies - Win32 apps

Republic of Turkey name . The new, official name is the Republic of Türkiye.

Input Method Editor (IME) . The candidate list fails to show or shows in the wrong position.

Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) . This update brings profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

Remote Desktop MultiPoint Server . A race condition causes the service to stop responding.

Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) . Its Post Authentication Actions (PAA) do not occur at the end of the grace period. Instead, they occur at restart.

Remote Authentication Dial-In User Service (RADIUS) protocol. This issue is related to MD5 collisions. For more information, see KB5040268. If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the July 2024 Security Updates. Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5040572) - 22000.3070 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Known issues in this update

Applies to Symptom Workaround All users After installing this update, you might be unable to change your user account profile picture. When attempting to change a profile picture by selecting the button Start> Settings> Accounts > Your info and then selecting Choose a file, you might receive an error message with error code 0x80070520. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

These updates will be available from Windows Update and should install automatically in most cases. If you would like to download these updates for offline installation, you can get them from the Microsoft Catalog website. You can find the updates for 23H2 and 22H2 here and the update for 21H2 here.