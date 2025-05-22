When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Windows 11 Recall will fail to capture Signal chats as long as you have this feature enabled

A screenshot of a Microsoft Windows desktop Microsoft Paint and Minesweeper are visible behind a black rectangular window that is empty except for graffiti-style text that says SIGNAL WAS HERE

Signal has come out against Windows 11's Recall feature by actively working to prevent the AI tool from screenshotting Signal Desktop conversations. The secure messaging service has announced a new "Screen security" setting for its Windows 11 desktop application, enabled by default, specifically to shield user chats from Recall's pervasive monitoring.

Windows Recall was (still is) controversial when it was first announced back in May 2024. Following an immediate and intense backlash from security experts and the public over privacy implications, Microsoft delayed its June 2024 launch, sending the feature back for revisions which included making it opt-in and requiring Windows Hello. Recall eventually began testing with Windows Insiders in November 2024 and started a gradual public rollout to Copilot+ PCs in April 2025.

Despite these changes, Signal believes the feature remains a threat, stating:

Although Microsoft made several adjustments over the past twelve months in response to critical feedback, the revamped version of Recall still places any content that’s displayed within privacy-preserving apps like Signal at risk. As a result, we are enabling an extra layer of protection by default on Windows 11 in order to help maintain the security of Signal Desktop on that platform even though it introduces some usability trade-offs. Microsoft has simply given us no other option.

To achieve this protection, Signal Desktop is now utilizing a Digital Rights Management (DRM) flag on its application window. Signal explained the technical approach, referencing Microsoft's own documentation:

According to Microsoft’s official developer documentation, setting the correct Digital Rights Management (DRM) flag on the application window will ensure that 'content won’t show up in Recall or any other screenshot application.' So that’s exactly what Signal Desktop is now doing on Windows 11 by default.

This method effectively makes Signal chats appear as a black screen to Recall, and indeed, to any screenshot attempt, including manual ones by the user. While acknowledging this could be frustrating and might affect some accessibility tools, Signal provides an option to disable "Screen security," albeit with a warning.

A screenshot of a warning dialog box that says Disable screen security If disabled this may allow Microsoft Windows to capture screenshots of Signal and use them for features that may not be private

Signal's team criticized Microsoft for not providing better tools for developers, saying, "Microsoft has launched Recall without granular settings for app developers that would enable Signal to easily protect privacy, which is a glaring omission that limits our choices." Signal further remarked that, "Apps like Signal shouldn’t have to implement 'one weird trick' in order to maintain the privacy and integrity of their services without proper developer tools."

