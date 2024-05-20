Windows 11's 'AI Explorer' debuts as Recall, a feature that remembers everything you do

Microsoft has officially announced "Recall," a new feature for Windows 11 that was rumored under the "AI Explorer" name. This tool will keep track of everything you do and let you get back to any moment whenever you want using natural language.

During the special May 20 event, Microsoft revealed that Recall can remember apps, websites, chats, files, and much more. Moreover, Recall can remember places in specific files, like getting to a certain slide in a PowerPoint presentation.

All that data will be gathered in one single timeline and processed locally on your device. Microsoft stresses that it won't store your data anywhere but your local computer. Also, it won't use that information to train its AI models. Microsoft's description of Recall in Windows 11 sounds a bit concerning privacy-wise, so it is very important for the company to make sure its users know how it works.

Recall will only be available on "Copilot Plus PCs" with Qualcomm chips and NPUs inside them.

