Xbox Cloud Gaming expands to include owned games, here's the supported list

While Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription program already offers cloud-based game streaming as one of its perks, this only extends to games inside the Game Pass library. Just like Phil Spencer teased earlier this year, the functionality is now spreading to owned games for Xbox players.

"Starting today, I’m excited to announce that we’re allowing Game Pass Ultimate members to stream select games they own through TVs and browser on supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets," says Ashley McKissick, the Corporate Vice President of Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering.

Over 50 games are supported currently. Here's the list:

Animal Well Assassin’s Creed Mirage Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Balatro Baldur’s Gate 3 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II The Casting of Frank Stone Cyberpunk 2077 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Dredge Dying Light 2 Stay Human Farming Simulator 25 Fear the Spotlight Final Fantasy XIV Online Final Fantasy Final Fantasy II Final Fantasy III Final Fantasy IV Final Fantasy V Final Fantasy VI Hades Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions High On Life Hitman World of Assassination Hogwarts Legacy House Flipper 2 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Lego Harry Potter Collection Life is Strange: Double Exposure Metro Exodus Mortal Kombat 1 NBA 2K25 PGA Tour 2K23 Phasmaphobia Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Rust Console Edition 7 Days to Die Star Wars Outlaws Stray The Crew Motorfest The Outlast Trials The Plucky Squire The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 TopSpin 2K25 Undertale Visions of Mana Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 WWE 2K24

Different versions of these games will also be detected for streaming, like Ultimate or Complete editions.

A "Stream your own game" is now available when using Xbox Cloud Gaming via a supported web browser. The same can be found on supported smart TVs and devices as well as Meta's VR headsets. Keep in mind that an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is still required to stream owned games.

The support is landing today in all 28 regions that already have support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). While Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows are excluded from this initial offering, Microsoft says it will add the functionality in 2025.