Xbox Cloud Gaming expands to include owned games, here's the supported list

Neowin

Xbox Cloud Gaming

While Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription program already offers cloud-based game streaming as one of its perks, this only extends to games inside the Game Pass library. Just like Phil Spencer teased earlier this year, the functionality is now spreading to owned games for Xbox players.

"Starting today, I’m excited to announce that we’re allowing Game Pass Ultimate members to stream select games they own through TVs and browser on supported devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets," says Ashley McKissick, the Corporate Vice President of Xbox Experiences and Platforms Engineering.

Over 50 games are supported currently. Here's the list:

Animal Well Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Balatro
Baldur’s Gate 3 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II The Casting of Frank Stone
Cyberpunk 2077 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
Dredge Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Farming Simulator 25 Fear the Spotlight
Final Fantasy XIV Online Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy II Final Fantasy III
Final Fantasy IV Final Fantasy V
Final Fantasy VI Hades
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions High On Life
Hitman World of Assassination Hogwarts Legacy
House Flipper 2 Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Lego Harry Potter Collection Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Metro Exodus Mortal Kombat 1
NBA 2K25 PGA Tour 2K23
Phasmaphobia Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Rust Console Edition 7 Days to Die
Star Wars Outlaws Stray
The Crew Motorfest The Outlast Trials
The Plucky Squire The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 TopSpin 2K25
Undertale Visions of Mana
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 WWE 2K24
Different versions of these games will also be detected for streaming, like Ultimate or Complete editions.

A "Stream your own game" is now available when using Xbox Cloud Gaming via a supported web browser. The same can be found on supported smart TVs and devices as well as Meta's VR headsets. Keep in mind that an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is still required to stream owned games.

The support is landing today in all 28 regions that already have support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). While Xbox consoles and the Xbox app on Windows are excluded from this initial offering, Microsoft says it will add the functionality in 2025.

