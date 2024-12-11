Xbox Insiders can now stream owned games on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via Cloud Gaming

Following months of teasers and leaks, Microsoft finally expanded its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform to include owned games in its streaming library in November. However, at launch, the list of supported games could only be streamed via browsers on some devices such as phones or PCs, leaving out Xbox consoles. This is changing now.

Microsoft originally said that Xbox users would have to wait until 2025 to receive the feature on their Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

"We couldn’t wait to give you a present," says Xbox senior product manager Anu Reddy, talking to Xbox Insiders. "Starting today, Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings can preview this feature on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles."

Here's how Insiders with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can start streaming their owned games on console:

To start streaming from your Xbox console, go to My games & apps > Full library > Owned Games.

If you own a cloud playable game, you’ll see a cloud badge on the game.

You can also use filters to find games quickly. Choose Filter > Ready to play > Cloud gaming.

To start playing, select the game and then choose Play with Cloud Gaming.

Support for launching directly from the Store app and streaming in the Xbox app on Windows PC will be coming in the future.

"With the “Stream your own game” feature on Xbox consoles, you can stream select games you own on your Xbox console without needing to install them," explains Reddy. "This allows you to play games through streaming, saving you time and hard drive space, and offers access to your games with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)."

The around 50 supported games that Xbox players can stream if they own it can be found here, which will be expanding in the future.