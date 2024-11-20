Amazon announces Echo Show 21, its largest smart display with built-in Fire TV

Amazon announced Echo Show 21, its largest smart display that comes with built-in Fire TV and Alexa. The Echo Show 21 comes with a 21-inch Full HD display, two 0.6-inch tweeters, and two 2-inch woofers. In addition to the new Echo Show 21, Amazon also announced that it is upgrading the existing Echo Show 15 with better sound, an improved camera, and more.



Both the new Echo Show 21 and Echo Show 15 now feature better audio quality by doubling the bass and using room adaptation technology, compared to the original Echo Show 15. Also, these devices now come with an upgraded auto-framing camera that doubles the field of view and has 65% more zoom compared to the first-generation Echo Show 15. This improvement promises a much better video calling experience. Additionally, call recipients will experience clearer audio thanks to integrated noise reduction technology.



Echo Show 15 and 21 have a built-in smart home hub with Matter compatibility. Using Echo Show 15 and 21 as controllers, users can directly connect with Wi-Fi, Thread, and Zigbee devices and control lights, switches, and more. Amazon has also included Wi-Fi 6E to deliver smooth video and audio streaming on these devices.



The upgraded Echo Show 15 and the new Echo Show 21 are now available for order and come with an Alexa Voice Remote and wall mounting equipment. You can order them using the link below:

You can also customize the new Echo Show 15 or 21 with light brown or white frame accessories for an additional cost or purchase a premium counter stand for $99.99.

