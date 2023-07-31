Xbox Insiders can check out a new version of the Xbox Series X/S YouTube app

If you own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S game console from Microsoft and you are also a member of the Xbox Insider program. you can now try out a new version of Google's YouTube app for those consoles right now.

The Xbox Wire site states:

We’re excited to invite all Xbox Insiders on Xbox Series X|S consoles to join a new update preview for the YouTube app! This update includes video improvements for the app and we are interested in getting your feedback.

If you are signed up to be an Xbox Insider, here's how you can download and try out the new YouTube Xbox app. If you have yet to install the Xbox Insider Hub app on your console, you will need to do so to participate.

Then launch the Hub app, and then go to the Previews section. You should see a YouTube option. If you do, just select Join, and then wait for the registration process to complete. You then be asked to go to the Microsoft Store to download and install the YouTube Xbox preview.

Keep in mind this preview is just for Xbox Series X and S consoles. The YouTube Xbox preview app is not available for owners of the older Xbox One console.

If you find a bug while using the Xbox YouTube preview app, hold down the home button on your Xbox controller, and then select the Report a problem option. You should then go to the Apps selection and then the YouTube category. You can then fill out the report form which can be sent to Microsoft to see if it can fix it.

There's no word yet what kind of video improvements are being added to the Xbox YouTube app. There's also no word on when the app will become generally available to all Xbox Series S and X owners.